Matt Dufty shines AGAIN for South Sydney Rabbitohs as captain lauds full-back for ‘grabbing opportunity’

Former Warrington Wolves man Matt Dufty continues to impress on his return to the NRL, taking a starring role in South Sydney Rabbitohs’ win over Melbourne Storm.

Dufty enjoyed a stellar NRL debut for the club in their win over St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend, and has carried that form on in Souths’ resounding 48-6 win over the struggling Storm.

The full-back initially joined the Bunnies’ NSW Cup side this off-season following his exit from Warrington, but was granted special dispensation to play in their NRL side following an injury to Jye Gray.

Matt Dufty continues fine NRL form in latest blockbuster display v Melbourne Storm

Dufty was again in brilliant touch ball-in-hand, becoming a key weapon in their dismantling of the Storm’s defence. Across the 80 minutes, he made a staggering 325 metres from his 23 carries – both of which were game-high tallies – while also making 103 post-contact metres. He also made two linebreaks and one linebreak assist.

He also directly contributed to two of Souths’ tries across the evening, crossing for one himself and also providing one assist.

Commenting on Dufty’s display, Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray said: “He’s busy out the back there. He’s consistent, reliable and a bit of an older version of Jye Gray; not much has changed for us!

“It’s a credit to him, coming to this club and grabbing the opportunity with both hands by performing the way he is. He’s been great for us.”

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Dufty’s efforts were part of a wider dominant win for the Rabbitohs against the Storm, as Wayne Bennett’s side made it five wins from their seven NRL games.

A Tallis Duncan hat-trick and braces from Alex Johnston and Campbell Graham did the bulk of the damage, while Campbell Graham, Dufty and Euan Aitken also got themselves on the try-scorers sheet for good measure. Elsewhere, Latrell Mitchell grabbed a haul of 12 points as well, courtesy of five conversions and a two-point drop-goal.

The victory also now takes Souths up to fourth in the table, but they are level on points with Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers, New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers in the top five.

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