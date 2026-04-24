Warrington boss Sam Burgess admitted it was too early to say whether George Williams may have played his last game for the club, with the Wolves skipper set for surgery on a serious neck injury.

England captain Williams was absent for Wire’s 23-6 victory over former club Wigan Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, as head coach Burgess had confirmed would be the case earlier in the week.

The half-back suffered a neck injury in last weekend’s defeat away in France against Catalans Dragons, battling through to the end of the game having been shown a green card at the time.

But it has now emerged that Williams’ absence is set to be a long-term one, with the potential that he may have played his last game in primrose and blue, with a return to the NRL sealed for 2027 with the Dolphins.

Warrington coach issues grim George Williams injury update as honest admission delivered

Burgess confirmed that Williams was set for surgery in a pre-match interview with Sky Sports ahead of Friday night’s win over Wigan.

And speaking to the media post-match, he expanded on the situation, delivering a frank update.

Asked about the potential of his skipper having played his last game for the club, the Wire head coach said: “I think it’s a little bit early for that, it’s quite a sensitive issue he’s got with his neck.

“You have to be really mindful, and we have to make good decisions for him and his long-term health.

“We’re not going to rush him, he’ll need surgery on it and it’s then how he recovers.”

Williams has scored 40 tries in 113 appearances across all competitions for Wire to date having arrived midway through the 2021 campaign.

New England boss Brian McDermott confirmed earlier this week that the 31-year-old would remain as captain of the national team having led them on the field for the duration of predecessor Shaun Wane’s tenure.

Burgess continued: “Never say never (on Williams playing his last game for Warrington), but I guess time will tell.

“It’s not a definitive recovery, it can range from three-to-four months to – in some cases – 12 months.

“Alex Walmsley had a similar surgery and it was 12 months, but I think there was a bit more damage there (for Walmsley).”