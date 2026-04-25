Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr described his side’s performance in the loss to Hull FC as one befitting a Championship side: before warning his players that is where they will be heading if they continue to underperform.

The Tigers’ inconsistent start to 2026 continued on Friday night. Having won away at Wigan Warriors last weekend, they were then hammered 50-10 by the Black and Whites at home: which was Hull’s biggest win at Castleford in the modern era.

Carr cut a disconsolate and frustrated figure post-match, before firing a warning shot at his players in telling them ‘change is coming’ and he will not be afraid to move some players on.

“I just said it to the players, I said I see a different person out there tonight than I did last week,” he said. “I’ve got to get to the bottom of it, and I will.

“Change is coming. I wish I could do it real quick to be honest with you, but I can’t.

“I’m not hiding, I’m trying to sugarcoat anything at all, but it can’t (carry on). Change has to happen, because we’re doing the same thing over and over and it’s insanity expecting a different result. It’s becoming too common.”

Carr then said the nature of the Tigers’ showing on Friday night was reminiscent of a second-tier side and said if his players continue to deliver that level of performance, they will find themselves playing in the Championship on a permanent basis.

He warned: “Doing it once every couple of weeks isn’t good enough. That’s not a professional Super League level, doing it once every couple of weeks.

“That’s a Championship level. I told them that some of those performances were Championship performances, and if that continues, then that’s where those people will be.

“I’m being brutally honest, because I’m not sitting here and making excuses for our performance. It is what it is, I’ll cop it on the chin, it’s my job but change is coming. Simple.”