Wigan Warriors set unwanted Matt Peet record in Warrington defeat

Wigan Warriors appear to be on the Super League slide after suffering a fourth straight league defeat: and in doing so, they have set an unwanted record for head coach Matt Peet.

The Warriors were once again second-best as they slipped to another loss, this time against high-flying Warrington Wolves to leave them two points behind the Wire – and four behind league leaders Leeds Rhinos.

With injuries and suspensions hurting the Warriors badly, they look a shadow of the side who swept Super League side aside in 2024 to complete an historic quadruple.

And they have now broken new ground under Peet for all the wrong reasons.

This is Peet’s fifth season in charge of the Warriors and for the very first time, they have now lost four consecutive league games under his leadership.

You have to go all the way back to 2021 to find the last time Wigan endured a run of form worse than this: and it came under Peet’s predecessor, Adrian Lam.

That season, Lam was in charge when Wigan lost FIVE matches in a row – with defeats against Catalans, Hull KR, Wakefield, Warrington and St Helens before back-to-back wins over Huddersfield ended that sequence of losses.

The Warriors face newly-promoted Bradford Bulls next weekend as they aim to avoid matching that miserable record and breaking further new ground under the stewardship of Peet – but he insisted post-match on Friday night there were positives to work on.

He said: “There was a lot in terms of people stepping up and showing grit and determination. We lacked cohesion which leads to execution, which in turn makes everything else a bit easier. Considering how disjointed we were, we worked hard with the ball and the way we stuck at it to make it a game is something we can build on moving forward.”