Jake Wardle is set to return to the field earlier than expected with Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet admitting the England star is on course to feature against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

Wardle has missed action since the early rounds due to a knee injury, which has had a negative impact across the Wigan squad due to subsequent players being moved to different positions.

But he is set to make his return against the Wire in what is a massive boost to Peet and his side as they look to avoid a fourth straight Super League defeat.

“There’s a good chance that he’ll play,” Peet confirmed.

“I think this will be the first week that he’s completed the sessions, once he gets through our last session. He’s been in elements of training last week as well, and he has been doing his work with the physios and he seems excited.

“Physically, he looks excellent but he did at the start of the season. I think he was really frustrated to miss out after Round One at Castleford, but the good thing is that he’s got a lot of work done physically.”

It comes at a good time for Wigan, who have lost Dayon Sambou for a number of weeks after he suffered an injury of his own in the loss to Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

“He did his PCL,” Peet revealed. “He won’t have an operation, but he’ll be in a brace for a few weeks at least.

“He played very tough, and I thought he did a good job. He can be proud of his performance. He did it very early in the game, but he was determined to play on and then the scans confirmed that he did play through the injury.”

Ethan Havard is named in the squad after a calf issue but has been given a chance of playing by Peet, though Bevan French remains a long-term absentee while both Sam Walters and Harry Smith continue to remain unavailable due to suspension.