Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor has admitted that he was thrilled to hear Brian McDermott admit he was in the New England coach’s plans for the World Cup: but insists he’s not taking a call-up for granted.

Connor was a notable omission from last year’s Ashes squad after Shaun Wane decided against picking the winner of Super League’s Man of Steel award.

Wane would subsequently clarify that selection decision by insisting he did not pay attention to accolades like the Man of Steel, leading many to question why the Leeds Rhinos star was overlooked consistently.

But the chances of an England call-up for Connor have been heightened this week. McDermott insisted this week after being unveiled as the new national team coach that he was considering Connor without question – before going one step further and saying the public debate over Connor’s character was ‘tremendously unfair’.

And now, Connor has had his say for the first time.

He was named man of the match in Leeds’ huge win over Catalans Dragons on Friday night, and appears to be continuing the form which earned him so many admirers last season.

When asked about England by Sky Sports and McDermott’s comments, Connor said: “It’s nice to hear, obviously, from anyone.

“But you know we’ve got a long way to go this season and I’ve just got to keep playing how I’m playing and put my face in the picture. I’m focussing on Leeds at the moment and then wherever that may take me.”

Connor’s chances of a call-up could be boosted further by the sad news concerning George Williams, with Warrington coach Sam Burgess admitting he may miss the rest of this season after being forced to undergo surgery.

That would leave the likes of Connor, Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith in a straight shoot-out to be in the halves as a pair for the national team when the World Cup starts in October.