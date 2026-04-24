Wigan Warriors boss confirmed Liam Marshall had suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night’s defeat at Warrington Wolves, but was unable to provide any further update.

Marshall lasted just 11 minutes at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, pulling up and clutching onto his hamstring following a tackle.

The experienced winger tried to battle on for around 60 seconds and even took in another carry after initially signalling to the bench he needed to be withdrawn, before eventually succumbing to the injury.

Wigan coach delivers Liam Marshall injury update following early withdrawal in Warrington defeat

Wigan went on to lose 23-6, suffering a fourth Super League defeat on the spin.

Speaking post-match, head coach Peet said: “It’s his hammy, he’ll need a scan. There’s not much more to say.

“We know we’re light in certain positions at the moment, and we’ve already got a few lads playing out of position.

“You work on a plan in training, in attack and defence, to try and execute the best you can.

“Then that (Marshall’s injury) a bit of a hand grenade, but you have to deal with it the best you can.”

Peet had opted to carry a back on his bench in the early stages of the campaign, but chose not to for Friday night’s Round 9 clash.

Taylor Kerr, Sam Eseh, Patrick Mago and Kian McDermott were the quartet named on the bench instead: with Kerr the man to replace Marshall.

That forced a re-shuffle which saw Kerr replace Adam Keighran in the halves, with Keighran reverting to the centres and Jake Wardle pushed out onto the vacant wing spot on his own return from injury.

Peet admitted: “We knew that (not having a back) was a frailty of our bench, but Taylor can play a few positions.

“It’s the luck of the draw, isn’t it?! I go with a forward (on the bench), and we could’ve done with a back.”