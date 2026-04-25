The eye-watering stats behind Leeds Rhinos’ thrashing v Catalans as Brad Arthur hails ‘professional’ display

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur hailed his side’s ‘professional’ performance in their thrashing of Catalans Dragons.

The Headingley outfit crossed the whitewash eight times in their huge 46-4 victory last night (Friday, 25th April), which took them back to the top of Super League.

This is also the latest win for the title-chasing Rhinos, who boast a strong run of four consecutive league wins.

‘Hopefully, the players get a bit of belief in playing like that’

“I liked the way we built the game and went about it,” said Arthur post-match. “It was pretty professional.

“We were very good physically and we were right on top of our effort areas. We built the game, didn’t chase the scoreboard and we got a lot of work into them.

“We came it at half-time 16-0; we could have been a little bit further in front, but I liked the fact nobody was concerned about that. We then went out and dominated field position, and we knew if put a bit more work into them we’d get the rewards; and we did.

“Hopefully, the players get a bit of belief in playing like that.

The spotlight will, quite rightly, go on their efforts ball-in-hand, with Leeds crossing for eight tries courtesy of a Ryan Hall brace alongside further efforts from Ash Handley, Maika Sivo, Danny Levi, Cooper Jenkins, Brodie Croft and James McDonnell, but it also follows another huge scoreline against West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants.

“It’s good, but I think we’re earning it,” the head coach added of their recent attacking exploits, which has seen them tally 102 points in their past two games.

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“Scott Grix has done a really good job working with our attack this year; he did the same last year, but we’re getting more benefit from it this year because we’re probably spending a bit more time on it.

‘We really went after the collision’

Arthur certainly has reason to be pleased with their display as well, with the Rhinos yet again posting strong numbers across the board.

Across the 80 minutes, Leeds combined for a staggering 1573 metres from 226 carries ball-in-hand (an average gain of 6.96 per carry). Within that, Lachie Miller grabbed a staggering 248 metres from his 30 carries, while Chris Hankinson, Handley, Jenkins, Hall and Jack Bird all tallied over 100 metres as well (Hankinson 148, Handley 132, Jenkins and Hall 108, Bird 103).

Collectively, Leeds also tallied 38 tackle busts.

While the focus goes to their attack, Leeds also stood up in defence, which again pleased head coach Arthur.

“I thought we had a bit more grit, want and desire (than last week v Huddersfield),” he said. “We really went after the collision and kept them coming off their try-line a fair bit.”

That again is reflected in the stats sheet.

Leeds again combined for a huge solid tally of 258 tackles across the game, missing just 18 in the process (a success rate of 93%). To put that into context, Catalans missed 38 tackles in the same time. Their efforts also limited Les Dracs’ attack, too, limiting them to just 797 metres ball-in-hand and an average gain of 5.66 per carry as well.

Of that tally, James McDonnell led the way with 31 alone, while Levi made 28, Croft 25, Kallum Watkins 22 and Hankinson 20. Of the overall squad, only Hall, Sivo and Miller posted single-digit tackle numbers, which in itself tells a story of just how Leeds kept Catalans within the midfield channels.

It was yet another strong all-court effort from Leeds, as they look to show their title credentials.

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