NRL round one: Predictions, teams, kick-off times and referee appointments
After a taster in Las Vegas, the NRL gets fully underway this weekend with six more round one matches lined up across the weekend.
Reigning Premiers Brisbane Broncos begin their title defence against Penrith Panthers in a repeat of last year’s nailbiting Preliminary Final, while beaten Grand Finalists Melbourne Storm also begin their hunt for the title against the Parramatta Eels, which comes amid the backdrop of the Zac Lomax saga.
Elsewhere, New Zealand Warriors take on Sydney Roosters in another meeting between finals hopefuls, Cronulla Sharks face Gold Coast Titans, Manly Sea Eagles come up against last year’s Minor Premiers Canberra Raiders and the Dolphins go toe-to-toe with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Here is all the information you need ahead of the opening round of the NRL.
Thursday
Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels
Prediction: Melbourne by 18
Melbourne Storm: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Moses Leo, 5 Nick Meaney, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 11 Joe Chan, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 13 Alec MacDonald
Interchanges: 14 Tyran Wishart, 15 Cooper Clarke, 16 Tui Kamikamica, 17 Davvy Moale, 18 Preston Conn, 19 Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown
Reserve: 22 Trent Toelau
Parramatta Eels: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Bailey Simonsson, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Sean Russell, 6 Jonah Pezet, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 J’maine Hopgood, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Jack Williams, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 Jack De Belin
Interchanges: 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Sam Tuivaiti, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Tallyn Da Silva, 18 Kelma Tuilagi, 19 Joash Papalii
Reserve: 20 Jordan Samrani
Venue: AAMI Park
Kick-off: 20:00 AEDT/22:00 NZST/09:00 GMT
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch Judge: Drew Oultram
Senior Review Official: Chris Butler
Friday
New Zealand Warriors v Sydney Roosters
Prediction: Warriors by 6
New Zealand Warriors: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Ali Leiataua, 4 Adam Pompey, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Jackson Ford, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Jacob Laban, 13 Erin Clark
Interchanges: 14 Sam Healey, 15 Demitric Vaimauga, 16 Leka Halasima, 17 Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18 Taine Tuaupiki, 20 Morgan Gannon
Reserves: 21 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 22 Luke Hanson, 23 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
Sydney Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Billy Smith, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Daly Cherry-Evans, 7 Sam Walker, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Benaiah Ioelu, 10 Lindsay Collins, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Nat Butcher, 13 Blake Steep
Interchanges: 14 Connor Watson, 15 Siua Wong, 16 Egan Butcher, 17 Spencer Leniu, 18 Cody Ramsey, 19 Fetalaiga Pauga
Reserves: 20 Salesi Foketi, 21 Tommy Talau, 22 Toby Rodwell
Venue: GoMedia Stadium
Kick-off: 18:00 AEDT/20:00 NZST/07:00 GMT
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Senior Review Official: Chris Butler
Brisbane Broncos v Penrith Panthers
Prediction: Panthers by 4
Brisbane Broncos: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Deine Mariner, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Corey Jensen, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Jack Gosiewski, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan
Interchanges: 14 Ben Hunt, 15 Xavier Willison, 16 Ben Talty, 17 Aublix Tawha, 18 Grant Anderson, 19 Jesse Arthars
Reserves: 20 Blake Mozer, 21 Jaiyden Hunt, 22 Thomas Duffy
Penrith Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Paul Alamoti, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Scott Sorensen, 12 Luke Garner, 13 Isaah Yeo
Interchanges: 14 Jack Cogger, 15 Luron Patea, 16 Isaiah Papali’i, 17 Kalani Going, 18 Thomas Jenkins, 19 Freddy Lussick
Reserves: 20 Billy Phillips, 21 Jack Cole, 22 Sione Fonua
Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Kick-off: 20:00 AEDT/22:00 NZST/09:00 GMT
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch Judge: Phil Henderson
Senior Review Official: Ashley Klein
Saturday
Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans
Prediction: Sharks by 12
Cronulla Sharks: 1 William Kennedy, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 KL Iro, 5 Samuel Stonestreet, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Thomas Hazelton, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Billy Burns, 13 Jesse Colquhoun
Interchanges: 14 Siosifa Talakai, 15 Toby Rudolf, 16 Oregon Kaufusi, 17 Braden Uele, 18 Hohepa Puru, 19 Chris Vea’ila
Reserves: 20 Jayden Berrell, 21 Michael Gabrael, 22 Niwhai Puru
Gold Coast Titans: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Sialetili Faeamani, 3 Jojo Fifita, 4 Max Feagai, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Lachlan Ilias, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Arama Hau, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Chris Randall
Interchanges: 14 Kurtis Morrin, 15 Tukimihia Simpkins, 16 Klese Haas, 17 Cooper Bai, 18 Luke Sommerton, 19 Zane Harrison
Reserves: 20 Jaylan De Groot, 21 Jensen Taumoepeau, 22 Josh Patston
Venue: Ocean Protect Stadium
Kick-off: 17:30 AEDT/19:30 NZST/06:30 GMT
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch Judges: Dave Munro and Matt Noyen
Senior Review Official: Grant Atkins
Manly Sea Eagles v Canberra Raiders
Prediction: Raiders by 18
Manly Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Taniela Paseka, 9 Jake Simpkin, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic
Interchanges: 14 Joey Walsh, 15 Kobe Hetherington, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Nathan Brown, 18 Clayton Faulalo, 19 Brandon Wakeham
Reserves: 20 Corey Waddell, 21 Blake Wilson, 22 Paul Bryan
Canberra Raiders: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Simi Sasagi, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Ethan Sanders, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Noah Martin, 13 Corey Horsburgh
Interchanges: 14 Jayden Brailey, 15 Zac Hosking, 16 Ata Mariota, 17 Morgan Smithies, 18 Daine Laurie, 19 Jed Stuart
Reserves: 20 Matty Nicholson, 21 Matthew Timoko, 22 Owen Pattie
Venue: 4 Pines Park
Kick-off: 19:35 AEDT/21:35 NZST/08:35 GMT
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch Judge: Jon Stone
Senior Review Official: Chris Butler
Sunday
Dolphins v South Sydney Rabbitohs
Prediction: Dolphins by 12
Dolphins: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Selwyn Cobbo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Tom Gilbert, 9 Kurt Donoghoe, 10 Thomas Flegler, 11 Connelly Lemuelu, 12 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13 Morgan Knowles
Interchanges: 14 Bradley Schneider, 15 Oryn Keeley, 16 Felise Kaufusi, 17 Trai Fuller, 18 Sebastian Su’a, 19 Brent Woolf
Reserves: 20 Lewis Symonds, 21 Tevita Naufahu, 22 Brian Pouniu
South Sydney Rabbitohs: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Campbell Graham, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Ashton Ward, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Bronson Garlick, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 David Fifita, 12 Euan Aitken, 13 Cameron Murray
Interchanges: 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 15 Tallis Duncan, 16 Lachlan Hubner, 17 Sean Keppie, 18 Jayden Sullivan, 19 Moala Graham-Taufa
Reserves: 20 Liam Le Blanc, 21 Thomas Fletcher, 22 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape
Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Kick-off: 15:05 AEDT/17:05 NZST/05:05 GMT
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch Judge: Belinda Sharpe
Senior Review Official: Wyatt Raymond
