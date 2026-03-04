NRL round one: Predictions, teams, kick-off times and referee appointments

After a taster in Las Vegas, the NRL gets fully underway this weekend with six more round one matches lined up across the weekend.

Reigning Premiers Brisbane Broncos begin their title defence against Penrith Panthers in a repeat of last year’s nailbiting Preliminary Final, while beaten Grand Finalists Melbourne Storm also begin their hunt for the title against the Parramatta Eels, which comes amid the backdrop of the Zac Lomax saga.

Elsewhere, New Zealand Warriors take on Sydney Roosters in another meeting between finals hopefuls, Cronulla Sharks face Gold Coast Titans, Manly Sea Eagles come up against last year’s Minor Premiers Canberra Raiders and the Dolphins go toe-to-toe with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Here is all the information you need ahead of the opening round of the NRL.

Thursday

Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels

Prediction: Melbourne by 18

Melbourne Storm: 1 Sualauvi Faalogo, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Moses Leo, 5 Nick Meaney, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 11 Joe Chan, 12 Ativalu Lisati, 13 Alec MacDonald

Interchanges: 14 Tyran Wishart, 15 Cooper Clarke, 16 Tui Kamikamica, 17 Davvy Moale, 18 Preston Conn, 19 Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown

Reserve: 22 Trent Toelau

Parramatta Eels: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Bailey Simonsson, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Sean Russell, 6 Jonah Pezet, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 J’maine Hopgood, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Jack Williams, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 Jack De Belin

Interchanges: 14 Dylan Walker, 15 Sam Tuivaiti, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Tallyn Da Silva, 18 Kelma Tuilagi, 19 Joash Papalii

Reserve: 20 Jordan Samrani

Venue: AAMI Park

Kick-off: 20:00 AEDT/22:00 NZST/09:00 GMT

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch Judge: Drew Oultram

Senior Review Official: Chris Butler

Friday

New Zealand Warriors v Sydney Roosters

Prediction: Warriors by 6

New Zealand Warriors: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Ali Leiataua, 4 Adam Pompey, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Jackson Ford, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Jacob Laban, 13 Erin Clark

Interchanges: 14 Sam Healey, 15 Demitric Vaimauga, 16 Leka Halasima, 17 Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18 Taine Tuaupiki, 20 Morgan Gannon

Reserves: 21 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 22 Luke Hanson, 23 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

Sydney Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Billy Smith, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Daly Cherry-Evans, 7 Sam Walker, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Benaiah Ioelu, 10 Lindsay Collins, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Nat Butcher, 13 Blake Steep

Interchanges: 14 Connor Watson, 15 Siua Wong, 16 Egan Butcher, 17 Spencer Leniu, 18 Cody Ramsey, 19 Fetalaiga Pauga

Reserves: 20 Salesi Foketi, 21 Tommy Talau, 22 Toby Rodwell

Venue: GoMedia Stadium

Kick-off: 18:00 AEDT/20:00 NZST/07:00 GMT

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Senior Review Official: Chris Butler

Brisbane Broncos v Penrith Panthers

Prediction: Panthers by 4

Brisbane Broncos: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Deine Mariner, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Corey Jensen, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Jack Gosiewski, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan

Interchanges: 14 Ben Hunt, 15 Xavier Willison, 16 Ben Talty, 17 Aublix Tawha, 18 Grant Anderson, 19 Jesse Arthars

Reserves: 20 Blake Mozer, 21 Jaiyden Hunt, 22 Thomas Duffy

Penrith Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Paul Alamoti, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Scott Sorensen, 12 Luke Garner, 13 Isaah Yeo

Interchanges: 14 Jack Cogger, 15 Luron Patea, 16 Isaiah Papali’i, 17 Kalani Going, 18 Thomas Jenkins, 19 Freddy Lussick

Reserves: 20 Billy Phillips, 21 Jack Cole, 22 Sione Fonua

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Kick-off: 20:00 AEDT/22:00 NZST/09:00 GMT

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch Judge: Phil Henderson

Senior Review Official: Ashley Klein

Saturday

Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans

Prediction: Sharks by 12

Cronulla Sharks: 1 William Kennedy, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 KL Iro, 5 Samuel Stonestreet, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Thomas Hazelton, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Billy Burns, 13 Jesse Colquhoun

Interchanges: 14 Siosifa Talakai, 15 Toby Rudolf, 16 Oregon Kaufusi, 17 Braden Uele, 18 Hohepa Puru, 19 Chris Vea’ila

Reserves: 20 Jayden Berrell, 21 Michael Gabrael, 22 Niwhai Puru

Gold Coast Titans: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Sialetili Faeamani, 3 Jojo Fifita, 4 Max Feagai, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Lachlan Ilias, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Arama Hau, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Chris Randall

Interchanges: 14 Kurtis Morrin, 15 Tukimihia Simpkins, 16 Klese Haas, 17 Cooper Bai, 18 Luke Sommerton, 19 Zane Harrison

Reserves: 20 Jaylan De Groot, 21 Jensen Taumoepeau, 22 Josh Patston

Venue: Ocean Protect Stadium

Kick-off: 17:30 AEDT/19:30 NZST/06:30 GMT

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch Judges: Dave Munro and Matt Noyen

Senior Review Official: Grant Atkins

Manly Sea Eagles v Canberra Raiders

Prediction: Raiders by 18

Manly Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Taniela Paseka, 9 Jake Simpkin, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchanges: 14 Joey Walsh, 15 Kobe Hetherington, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Nathan Brown, 18 Clayton Faulalo, 19 Brandon Wakeham

Reserves: 20 Corey Waddell, 21 Blake Wilson, 22 Paul Bryan

Canberra Raiders: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Simi Sasagi, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Ethan Sanders, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Noah Martin, 13 Corey Horsburgh

Interchanges: 14 Jayden Brailey, 15 Zac Hosking, 16 Ata Mariota, 17 Morgan Smithies, 18 Daine Laurie, 19 Jed Stuart

Reserves: 20 Matty Nicholson, 21 Matthew Timoko, 22 Owen Pattie

Venue: 4 Pines Park

Kick-off: 19:35 AEDT/21:35 NZST/08:35 GMT

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch Judge: Jon Stone

Senior Review Official: Chris Butler

Sunday

Dolphins v South Sydney Rabbitohs

Prediction: Dolphins by 12

Dolphins: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Selwyn Cobbo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Tom Gilbert, 9 Kurt Donoghoe, 10 Thomas Flegler, 11 Connelly Lemuelu, 12 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13 Morgan Knowles

Interchanges: 14 Bradley Schneider, 15 Oryn Keeley, 16 Felise Kaufusi, 17 Trai Fuller, 18 Sebastian Su’a, 19 Brent Woolf

Reserves: 20 Lewis Symonds, 21 Tevita Naufahu, 22 Brian Pouniu

South Sydney Rabbitohs: 1 Jye Gray, 2 Alex Johnston, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Jack Wighton, 5 Campbell Graham, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Ashton Ward, 8 Tevita Tatola, 9 Bronson Garlick, 10 Keaon Koloamatangi, 11 David Fifita, 12 Euan Aitken, 13 Cameron Murray

Interchanges: 14 Peter Mamouzelos, 15 Tallis Duncan, 16 Lachlan Hubner, 17 Sean Keppie, 18 Jayden Sullivan, 19 Moala Graham-Taufa

Reserves: 20 Liam Le Blanc, 21 Thomas Fletcher, 22 Bayleigh Bentley-Hape

Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Kick-off: 15:05 AEDT/17:05 NZST/05:05 GMT

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch Judge: Belinda Sharpe

Senior Review Official: Wyatt Raymond

