Bradford Bulls v Hull KR: Five takeaways as ‘mercurial’ Mikey Lewis shows World Cup credentials in ‘weirdly frustrating’ win

Following Hull KR’s 48-12 win over Bradford Bulls at Odsal, here are our five key takeaways from the Super League round nine clash.

The top line

It began so swimmingly for the Robins, who went 24-0 up inside 15 minutes. Half-back Mikey Lewis grabbed himself two of those four tries in just eight minutes, before half-back partner Tyrone May got in on the act at the 11th minute. Rhyse Martin was the next Hull KR man to dot down, getting his side’s fourth of the afternoon.

At this point, it seemed the visitors were set to run away with the game, but uncharacteristic errors began to creep in and halt further chances.

Bradford, in turn, took that as a way to get back into the game, and hit back with two tries through Brandon Douglas and new signing Greg Eden to make it 24-12 at the half-time break.

Likely buoyed by a half-time talking to, Hull KR came out of the blocks quickly in the second-half as Jack Broadbent and Lewis pushed them into a 4-12 lead come the 55th minute.

The scoring didn’t stop there, either, with Lewis getting his fourth soon after while Peta Hiku added his name to the try-scorers sheet in the closing stages to round off the victory.

Mikey Lewis show

Amid all the talk of English half-backs in the wake of Brian McDermott’s appointment for the World Cup, Mikey Lewis dropped a reminder of his own Test credentials today.

The mercurial half-back was at his attacking best at Odsal, with his fingerprints all over KR’s early flurry and subsequent second-half display.

Things just seemed to happen around him whenever he touched the ball. His ability to change speed and direction at the line was a key part of his ability to break through the Bradford line, helping him make 77 metres from 17 carries across the afternoon and seeing him nab four tries along the way.

Lewis also stepped up to the plate from a playmaking perspective. He just seemed to consistently find space to send the likes of Peta Hiku, Tom Davies and Jack Broadbent through the Bulls’ defensive line on a consistent basis and grabbing an assist in the process.

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It was a timely reminder of what he can do when he grabs the game by the scruff of the neck. It was a timely reminder of his England credentials.

Far from perfect

The focus on this game will likely be on the scoreboard, but it was a weirdly frustrating win for the Robins.

Hull KR were very deserving of their 24-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes, scoring with what seemed like every entry into the Bradford red zone, but then something shifted.

Bradford do deserve immense credit for their part in that – which we’ll come onto – but it also seemed like KR just got a bit too excited and maybe got a touch of whiteline fever. The rate at which they were running through the Bulls in the opening stanza could easily have just sent them into a frenzy, thinking they could get some glory for themselves or trying to play frantic attack, but that forced errors.

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Hull KR have had big blowout wins already this season, two of which have come in their past two fixtures as well, but those showed the Robins at their relentless best. This win came in waves; a huge up, a dip and then another big up.

Don’t get us wrong, it was a good win, and they fully deserved the big scoreline, but it could have been more.

Bravery

The scoreboard tells the story of a one-sided affair, but Bradford showed serious heart right across the game.

Hull KR’s fast and furious start could easily have led to a complete unravelling, especially given Bradford’s makeshift side amid a major injury crisis, but they simply refused to let that happen.

There was nothing pretty about their play today, but it was simple, it was brave, it was gutsy.

Yes, it came with Bradford already trailing heavily, but that shouldn’t take away from the merits of it. After all, this Hull KR side have been able to pull away from better teams in the past.

You cannot fault their desire or work ethic today.

Back in the mix

Hull KR were bottom of the table at one point this season, but they are starting to pick up wins now.

This win is their fifth successive in Super League, and seventh in nine across all competitions, and sees them climb back up to fifth in the table. As a result, they are also back within touching distance of early pace-setters St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos, which again is something that will fill them with hope moving forward.

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