Leigh are no longer interested in Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd, and haven’t been for a few weeks, Leopards chairman Derek Beaumont has revealed to LoveRugbyLeague.

Last week, Salford revealed they had been told to start selling players ‘without delay’ due to the dire financial situation they now find themselves in.

The Red Devils – who have already received a £500,000 advancement on their central distribution revenue this off-season – must now reduce their overheads by a minimum of £800,000.

At that point, the departure of players appeared inevitable, and still does, with Sneyd one of the many currently in the Salford squad being touted to other clubs.

But if the playmaker is to depart, it won’t be for Leigh, who have pulled out of the race for his signature.

Major Marc Sneyd update as Leigh Leopards make decision on Salford Red Devils half-back

At the time of writing, no member of the Red Devils’ squad has been sold – with the hope in-house at the Salford Community Stadium that a takeover isn’t far away to save the day.

And it’s that hope which has stunted Leigh in their short pursuit of Sneyd, as detailed by Leopards owner Beaumont.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague at Leigh’s pre-season media day on Tuesday, Beaumont said: “I openly spoke to Paul (King) and said that we would support them with (a look at their) players.

“That was in the earlier stages, before we went on camp (to Lanzarote).

“We’ve lost Matt Moylan a year earlier than we’d planned to do, so our recruitment down the line for somebody replacing Moylan is being identified and worked with.

“But that departure came earlier than expected, we do have space on the cap and ideally, you would have another half in there.

“There was an approach made and there was an offer made (for Sneyd) with a view to assisting Salford that meant it would happen before our camp, and if it didn’t, then it won’t happen.”

Leigh head across the borough to neighbours and reigning champions Wigan Warriors on February 13 to kick off the new Super League season.

As things stand, Adrian Lam’s side will head into the 2025 campaign with both cap and overseas quota space, but Beaumont insists they’re not desperate for a half having been knocked back in their attempts to snap Sneyd up.

He continued: “That pre-season camp is what builds this squad and we’re more than happy with Gaz O’Brien. We’re also more than happy with Ben McNamara backing up on that.

“You’ve got (David) Armstrong and (Bailey) Hodgson fighting there at full-back, we’ve got (Keanan) Brand, young Will Brough did a good job out in Lanzarote as well.

“We’ve got a lot more depth this year, even though they’re younger.”

‘If Paul turns out to be right and someone does come in at Salford, then he’s done well’

A further meeting with all Super League clubs will be held on Wednesday (January 22) surrounding Salford’s situation with a view to a decision being made on what will happen with the Red Devils.

Again, as things stand, Paul Rowley’s squad will need to be torn apart over the next few weeks in order to keep the club afloat.

And while they weren’t able to agree terms to bring Sneyd to the club, Beaumont – who was born in Salford – says he and Leigh would be happy to lend a hand the other way, if required.

The Leopards chief added: “I would 100% commit to players being loaned there (to Salford) and giving those players opportunities to play in Super League as opposed to the Championship.

“Other clubs would be the same, I’m sure, but we’ve all got frustrated because nothing’s been done.

“If Paul turns out to be right and someone does come in (to take over), then he’s done well to hold his nerve and hold everyone there together. If he gets rid of everything, he can’t then get it back.

“It’s one that’ll play out over the next week, but we’re happy with the squad that we’ve got.

“If something comes about, Chezzy (Chris Chester) and Lammy (Adrian Lam) will make that decision – but there’s no desperation, and there was no other player at Salford that we made enquiries about.”