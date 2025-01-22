There are over 100 Super League players heading into the final deals of their existing contracts and can effectively discuss their futures for 2026 elsewhere long before the season has begun.

But there are a clutch of players at the opposite end of the scale whose futures are locked in for a long, long time.

Some of Super League’s top clubs have acted swiftly to tie down their star talent on prolonged deals that ensure they will be going nowhere for a good few years yet.

There are contracts on the table through to the beginning of the next decade as it stands: 2030! That is not just limited to playing staff either, with Matt Peet and his coaching staff all locked in for the next six seasons at Wigan Warriors after an unprecedented era of success.

But what about on the playing front? Here are the players who have at least four more years left to run on their contracts.

Contracts expiring in 2028

There are three of Wigan Warriors’ stars who all have four more seasons left on their existing deals. Youngster Zach Eckersley was promptly tied down after a breakthrough year in 2024: expect to see much more of him in 2025.

England winger Liam Marshall is another who is going nowhere for a prolonged period – and while there may always be speculation about an NRL return one day, superstar half-back Bevan French is the third Wigan player to be contracted until the end of 2028.

Three more clubs have players tied down for that long, too. There are two at Leeds Rhinos: highly-rated youngster Presley Cassell is in that bracket, as is a recent piece of retention business in the shape of Mikolaj Oledzki.

St Helens have locked in sought-after prop George Delaney until the end of 2028 as he continues to develop as one of the best young props in England, while Warrington winger Josh Thewlis is also tied in for four more seasons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Contracts expiring in 2029

If you think four more years is a long time for a contract, there’s some who are locked in at their respective clubs for even longer. In fact, six of Super League’s biggest stars have deals until the end of the 2029 season, including three influential figures at Hull KR.

Captain Elliot Minchella signed a long-term deal recently to commit his future to the Robins, as did forward James Batchelor. The third player is arguably the most important: reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, who last year signed a bumper extension to remain at Craven Park.

Reigning champions Wigan also have two players with five-year deals going into the new campaign. Star centre Jake Wardle was one of the first to commit his future to the club long-term – and hooker Brad O’Neill has recently joined that group.

Last week, Warrington also tied down hooker Danny Walker until the end of 2029, too.

But there is one player with an EVEN longer contract!

Contracts expiring in 2030

Yes, Wigan Warriors forward Junior Nsemba still has a staggering six years left on his contract! The Warriors acted swiftly to beat away any interest from the NRL to tie down the England forward.

And even though it’s one of the longer deals we’ve ever seen in Super League: who could argue that it’s not shrewd business sense?