Lachlan Lam makes huge admission on Leigh Leopards future and breaks silence on Hull FC move

Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam has admitted he came ‘pretty close’ to leaving the club last year: and admits a return to the NRL is on his radar.

Lam was arguably the most talked about player in Super League last season when it came to his future. He was heavily linked with a move to Hull FC, with the Papua New Guinea international subject of a major bid from the Black and Whites.

And for the first time, Lam has broken his silence on that situation and just how close a deal was. Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, Lam admitted he was on the brink of playing elsewhere this season – but insisted now that saga has drawn to a close, he is fully focused on the Leopards in 2025.

He said: “Last year it came pretty close. There were just a few little things that I’d prefer not to talk about that made it a bit difficult. At the end of the day, I love Leigh, the club, the boys and the staff.

“But sometimes you’ve got to do what’s best for you and we were exploring those options. It didn’t work out but I’m here and I’m very proud to be at Leigh for the 2025 season.”

However, Lam stopped short of committing himself to the club beyond this year – admitting that a return to the NRL is ‘always on his radar’.

He reiterated that both he and his partner are happy in England and have no urgent desire to return to Australia. But he did concede that he would weigh up all his options and if a deal from the NRL came in, he would be foolish not to explore it.

Lam said: “I’m at a time in my career and an age where you need to look after yourself.

“I think it’s (the NRL) always on my radar. I’m not desperate to go back. I love being here and my partner loves being here. If the right teams and deal comes up, it would make us think about it for sure.

“It’s a good position for us to be in, I guess. It’s on my terms. We’re a free agent now effectively and whatever comes forward, we’ll look at it and do what’s best for us at the end of the day.”

