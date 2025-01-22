2025 marks the ten-year anniversary of one of the most iconic Super League seasons in history, as Leeds Rhinos completed a historic treble and swept the board domestically.

The Rhinos won the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final to become only the third team in Super League history to win the treble.

Their victory on the final night of the regular season to secure top spot, with Ryan Hall’s late try against Huddersfield Giants, will live long in the memory: it remains the most outrageous finish to a league season without question.

But despite Leeds being so dominant a decade ago as a team, the Dream Team from that year featured a variety of players from a plethora of clubs: six, to be exact.

So a full ten years on, what happened to the 13 players voted the best in Super League 2015: and where are they now?

1. Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)

Zak Hardaker celebrates a Leeds Rhinos win in 2015

The eventual winner of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel in 2015, Hardaker was one of four Leeds players to be voted into the Dream Team a decade ago. He was absolutely outstanding at full-back for the Rhinos – but would leave the following year to sign for Penrith Panthers.

Spells at Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards have followed, with Hardaker most recently signing for Hull FC ahead of the 2025 campaign. Including his games on the international stage for England and Great Britain, the 33-year-old is fast closing in on the milestone of 400 career appearances.

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield were Super League play-off semi-finalists in 2015, and that year, McGillvary scored 27 tries in 32 appearances across all competitions to help their cause.

Another who featured heavily for England and Great Britain during his career, the 36-year-old hung up his boots at the end of the 2024 campaign. He’d spent the last year of his playing days helping Wakefield Trinity to promotion, and by the time he’d played his final game, he’d scored over 260 career tries.

3. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Kallum Watkins slides over to score a try for Leeds Rhinos in 2015

Watkins, 33, remained with Leeds until 2019, when he made the move into the NRL with Gold Coast Titans. His stint Down Under was only a short one due to personal reasons, and when he returned midway through 2020, he linked up with Salford.

Now the Red Devils’ skipper, the 30-time England international is another closing in quickly on the milestone of 400 career appearances.

4. Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers)

Cas legend Shenton, who represented England 12 times, made over 400 appearances in a career which spanned 18 years. Almost 350 of those games came for the Tigers, eventually hanging up his boots at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Now 38, the Pontefract native is an assistant coach to Daryl Powell at Wakefield. Prior to joining Trinity ahead of 2024, he had held a role at Hull FC as the Airlie Birds’ academy and reserves coach.

5. Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

Joe Burgess (ball in hand) in action for Wigan Warriors in 2015

At the end of the 2015 season, having donned an England shirt three times that year, Wigan academy product Burgess headed Down Under – featuring in the NRL for both Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He returned to Super League with the Warriors in 2017, and went on to enjoy a stint at Salford before linking up with Hull KR ahead of the 2024 campaign. He remains with the Robins for 2025, and at the age of 30, is now approaching the milestone of 250 career appearances.

6. Danny Brough (Huddersfield Giants)

Thornhill-born playmaker Brough – now 42 – pulled on a shirt for seven different clubs in a career which spanned almost two decades, featuring once for England on the international front as well as 24 times for Scotland via his heritage.

Hanging up his boots at the end of the 2021 season having played more than 530 senior games, he’s now the head coach of rugby union outfit Huddersfield RUFC having been appointed midway through 2024. His son Will is now in Super League with Leigh Leopards.

7. Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

Luke Gale in action for Castleford Tigers in 2015

Partnering Brough in the halves in the 2015 Dream Team was fellow Yorkshireman Gale, who grabbed 249 points for Cas in 29 games across all competitions that year.

Going on to be crowned Man of Steel in 2017, Gale – now 36 – had donned a shirt for eight different clubs by the time he hung his boots up at the end of the 2024 season after helping Wakefield to promotion. The playmaker also represented England 11 times, so his career appearance tally ended at more than 380.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

34-year-old Walmsley remains a Saints player today having played 285 games in their colours to date. 32 of those came in a 2015 campaign which saw Keiron Cunningham’s side beaten in the Super League play-off semi-finals by eventual champions Leeds.

The prop, who has honours on his CV for both England and Great Britain, has already surpassed the milestone of 300 career appearances. Having won five Super League titles, he is 32 games off hitting the landmark figure of 350.

9. James Roby (St Helens)

James Roby in action for St Helens in 2015

Playing his first game in the competition in March 2004 and playing his last in October 2023, nobody has made more Super League appearances than Roby’s 495 and we doubt anyone ever will, if we’re honest! By the time he hung up his boots at the end of that 2023 campaign, he’d played 551 games across all competitions for Saints – a truly remarkable record.

Also representing England 36 times and pulling on a shirt for Great Britain on a further seven occasions, the 39-year-old took up a role as Saints’ Leadership, Culture & Performance Coach following his retirement. He remains in that role today.

10. Jamie Peacock (Leeds Rhinos)

Peacock, along with team-mates Kylie Leuluai and Kevin Sinfield, called time on his career following Leeds’ Grand Final triumph against Wigan in 2015. This was, remarkably, the 2003 Man of Steel’s eleventh – and final – selection in a Dream Team, which remains a record to this day.

Now 47, the Bramley-born ace joined Hull KR in a coaching capacity ahead of 2016, but actually came out of retirement at the end of that year to play four games for the Robins in The Qualifiers amid an injury crisis. Including the games he played for Great Britain, England and Yorkshire, he hung up his boots having made more than 550 career appearances.

Peacock is now a motivational speaker alongside running a mentoring programme and also holds a role as a Director of his own rugby camps. He is sporadically seen on our TV screens as a pundit.

11. Zeb Taia (Catalans Dragons)

Zeb Taia (centre, tackling, in white) in action for Catalans Dragons in 2015

Auburn-born Taia, who represented the Kiwis, the Cook Islands and The Exiles during his career, was named in this Dream Team at the end of his first stint in Super League with Catalans. After just over a year back Down Under with the Gold Coast Titans, he returned to the British game with Saints in 2017, winning two Grand Finals.

Having also featured in the NRL for Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights, he called time on his professional career following Saints’ Grand Final triumph in 2020 having made more than 300 senior career appearances. The 40-year-old is now working in a Queensland junior school as a youth support co-ordinator.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Ten years on, Farrell is the second – and last – player in this Dream Team still playing for the same team. Now the Wigan skipper, all bar six of the back-rower’s 386 club appearances in the game to date have come in a Warriors shirt, with the other six coming back in 2010 on loan at Widnes Vikings.

This was the first of six Dream Team selections to date for the 34-year-old, who is now a six-time Super League champion. He has just entered the final year of his current contract at The Brick Community Stadium.

13. Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

Adam Cuthbertson (ball in hand) in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2015

Rounding off the 2015 Dream Team, New South Wales native Cuthbertson was included at the end of his first year in the British game. He would go on to feature 157 times for Leeds in total, and also held a coaching role with the Rhinos’ women’s side while playing in the Championship for York and Featherstone following his exit from Headingley as a player in 2020.

The 39-year-old eventually returned Down Under in 2023, playing for Mackay Cutters, the side he’s now become the head coach of ahead of the 2025 campaign! Cuthbertson’s playing career saw him make more than 320 senior appearances – representing Manly Sea Eagles, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights in the NRL.