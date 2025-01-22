A takeover deal to potentially save the future of Salford is still hopeful to be nearing completion: with the Red Devils deciding against attending a meeting of other Super League clubs on Wednesday morning.

The club have been locked in talks with potential investors for a number of weeks, stretching back to the end of last year when they asked for and received an advance of £500,000 on their central distribution for 2025.

Salford admitted earlier this month they had been instructed to sell players ‘without delay’ and ordered to cut their salary cap spend to a sustainable level of around £1.2million: an £800,000 reduction on their current total.

But the club always hoped they could strike a deal with an Australian consortium that would potentially avoid that situation and enable them to retain the majority of their squad.

They and the other Super League clubs were summoned to a meeting on Wednesday morning which would potentially open the door to a rapid sale of their talent to make ends meet. Clubs will attempt to push through exemptions to the salary cap and the overseas quota that would enable them to do deals.

But Love Rugby League has been told that Salford will not be on that call. They instead will be focussing on completing a possible takeover that they hope could yet stave off what has been frequently described as a fire sale of their top talent.

With the club optimistic they can still secure a takeover, they are instead choosing to work on that deal, with the belief that if it goes through, any discussion over possible cap and quota exemptions could become moot, as Salford would have the fresh investment needed to keep sales to an absolute minimum.

Clubs will still attend the call, and discuss the next steps in case a deal does not happen, however.