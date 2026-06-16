Leigh Leopards have successfully overturned the dangerous contact charge handed to Edwin Ipape.

Following their victory over Bradford Bulls on Sunday, Ipape was given a Grade B charge for an incident that took place at Odsal.

As a result, Ipape received three penalty points, though they did not result in a suspension due to his disciplinary record. He was fined.

However, Leigh opted to appeal the charge and at a tribunal hearing this evening, Ipape was found not guilty and his case was thrown out.

It’s a nice boost for the Leopards, with Ipape now having just 0.5 on his record. A player must reach six points before they receive any sort of suspension, leaving Ipape some way of hitting that threshold.

He will be available for selection when the Leopards take on Hull KR this weekend in what is a big game for the club as they look to break into the top six for the first time since the opening round of the season.

Leigh are currently seventh in Super League but just two points adrift of Hull KR, who are currently sat third. Four clubs, Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors and St Helens, are all on 18 points, with Leigh two points adrift.

They are expected to recall Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu from injury for the game, a timely boost given stand-in centre Jack Hughes banned for three games after touching a potentially injured player in the game.

Meanwhile, Rovers coach Wille Peters has confirmed that Jez Litten is waiting for scans on an ankle injury, which have left him doubtful for the contest.

On the disciplinary front, not many clubs have opted to appeal charges this year, making Leigh’s decision to do so on a charge that didn’t result in a suspension a peculiar one, given a failed appeal comes with extra points. Rarely have clubs won too, making Leigh’s decision a bold, but ultimately calculated one.