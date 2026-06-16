Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2018 – with the reigning Man of Steel at the heart of Brian McDermott’s first performance squad which also includes ten debutants.

McDermott has wasted no time putting his stamp on proceedings with the national team, leaving out a number of players who featured in last year’s Ashes and including a string of players including four fresh faces from the NRL, three of whom were born in Australia but have pledged allegiance to England.

But there is no doubting the headline news is Connor.

Connor makes England return

McDermott seemed to strongly suggest when taking the job that Connor would be included in his plans and he has wasted no time in making that news official.

The Leeds Rhinos star, who has again been sensational throughout the 2026 season, gets the chance to make his first England appearance since 2018 – though he also played for Great Britain in 2019.

He was a headline omission last year, but has immediately made his return in the first squad following Shaun Wane’s time in charge of the national team.

There are several other new faces from Super League too. Wakefield Trinity duo Caleb Hamlin-Uele – another born overseas – and Jake Trueman are included. Hull KR forward Dean Hadley’s fine form over a prolonged period of time is recognised while Wigan winger Zach Eckersley is one of eight Warriors in the 38-man group.

“I’ve enjoyed the process of looking throughout Super League and the NRL for players who could potentially play for England in the 2026 World Cup,” McDermott said.

“It is clear there is a raft of talent available at our disposal and it’s encouraging to see the sort of player who could be lining up for us in a few months’ time. As well as plenty of seasoned Test players who we all know about, there are some new faces on the international scene, including Jake Trueman, Dean Hadley and Zach Eckersley.

“They have all earned places on the programme for their consistent excellence in Super League.

Several heritage players named

As mentioned, a number of players born overseas have now officially declared their allegiance to England – with a loosening of the rules surrounding State of Origin representation allowing them to do so.

They include one man who actually was born in Huddersfield, Canterbury star Max King, who has played for the Blues in Origin. Hooker Jayden Brailey gets a first England call-up too, as do Sydney Roosters centre Billy Smith and Brisbane forward Ben Talty.

McDermott had suggested he would not be afraid to pick non-English players: and he has held true to that belief. The likes of Victor Radley and AJ Brimson are again named, having been previously part of England plans under Wane at various points.

McDermott said: “From the NRL, there’s further players who I have seen first-hand who are performing well and who have expressed a desire to represent England via the heritage rule: Max King, Jayden Brailey, Billy Smith and Ben Talty. It’s an exciting time as we continue our preparations and build-up towards the opening game against Tonga.

Ashes quintet dropped altogether

Five members of the squad that were beaten 3-0 in last autumn’s Ashes have been completely omitted from the performance squad altogether – hinting at their World Cup chances being minimal at best.

One of those, Matty Lees, would have been unavailable anyway due to injury, with the St Helens star almost certain to be recalled when back fully fit.

But the other four are available for selection. North Queensland Cowboys forward John Bateman drops out, as does Hull KR winger Joe Burgess.

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman is another headline omission from McDermott’s plans while Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout, who made his international debut last year, is also dropped.

England performance squad

Junior Nsemba, Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Brad O’Neill, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith, Zach Eckersley (all Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ash Handley, Jake Connor (all Leeds Rhinos), Ben Currie, Danny Walker, George Williams, Matty Ashton (all Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wests Tigers), Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis (all Hull KR), Morgan Smithies, Jayden Brailey (both Canberra Raiders), Victor Radley, Billy Smith (both Sydney Roosters), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Jack Welsby, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Harry Robertson (all St Helens), Morgan Knowles, Herbie Farnworth (both Dolphins), Mike McMeeken, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Jake Trueman, Tom Johnstone (all Wakefield), Matt King (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ben Talty (Brisbane Broncos), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).