Jason Qareqare is staying with Castleford Tigers in 2027 and beyond, Love Rugby League can reveal, after a deal was agreed for him to remain with the Super League side.

The winger’s future has been under the spotlight in recent weeks, with York Knights making an aggressive bid to sign Qareqare and prise him away from Castleford.

It is understood a deal was agreed for him to return to his hometown club and play for York in 2027, but a change of heart has led to the winger instead committing his long-term future to Castleford.

The Tigers will likely have to pay a small fee as a result of an arrangement being struck, but it is understood to be minimal – and instead Castleford are delighted to have secured the services of Qareqare long-term.

Qareqare re-signs

The winger arrived on the scene five years ago as a teenager, making a huge impact during his first appearances for the club in Super League.

However, Qareqare has struggled with injuries and form since his debut in 2021. In fact, he only made one appearance for the Tigers in all competitions last year due to a serious injury.

But he has returned in some style this season under Ryan Carr. He has been one of the most eye-catching wingers in Super League with 11 tries in 16 appearances.

Furthermore, he has formed a devastating partnership with Krystian Mapapalangi on the Tigers’ left edge, making them one of the most potent and impressive centre-wing pairings in the competition.

And that partnership will continue long-term now, with Qareqare joining Mapapalangi in signing a bumper deal that keeps him at the club for several more years.

Castleford’s 2027 plans take shape

It is another piece in the puzzle for Castleford’s recruitment and retention plans for 2027. They are rapidly closing in on completing their squad, having already secured deals for a number of new signings.

They include Leigh Leopards duo Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara, St George pair Matt Feagai and Damien Cook and the likes of Tyler Dupree and Jack Brown, who have joined early midway through this season.

The Tigers are also in talks over a move for another Dragons player, fullback Tyrell Sloan.

But they have locked in a key piece of retention business from their existing squad, with Qareqare finally agreeing to sign with Castleford long-term and ending a saga several weeks in duration.

Ryan Carr had been asked about the situation on multiple occasions in his pre-match press conferences, insisting he had full confidence a deal could be done. And that confidence has now proven to be correctly placed, with the winger signing on for 2027 and beyond.