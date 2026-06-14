Kai Pearce-Paul has suffered a pectoral injury, and initial reports Down Under suggest he could be set for an extended period on the sidelines with the Rugby League World Cup just a few months away.

Six-time England international Pearce-Paul – who played at the previous instalment of the World Cup in 2022 – has been an NRL player since the start of 2024.

Having featured 61 times at first-team level for Wigan Warriors and won all three major honours on offer domestically in the UK, including the Super League title in 2023, the back-rower earned himself a move to Newcastle Knights.

Ahead of this season, he then made a cross-NRL switch to join Wests Tigers, and picked up his pec injury in their victory over Gold Coast Titans on Sunday morning.

England star suffers injury in NRL clash with World Cup hopes dented as prognosis unclear

Towering forward Pearce-Paul now has over 50 NRL appearances to his name, and is heading towards the milestone of 150 senior career games.

The 25-year-old was forced off during Wests’ 36-28 win against the Titans, and post-match, head coach Benji Marshall admitted the prognosis on the issue remained unclear.

Marshall admitted: “(It’s) devastating.

“I think it’s a pec injury, just the severity of it we’re not sure. He’ll get some scans.”

“He’s a big part of our team and what we do, and defensively what he brings to our side.”

Lewisham-born Pearce-Paul’s injury comes just a few months out from England‘s World Cup campaign, which begins on October 17 in Perth against Tonga.

Four years ago, he was the unused 18th man on three occasions for Shaun Wane’s side during their run to the World Cup semi-finals on home soil, but made a try-scoring international debut against Greece in that tournament as he started in the centres.

He also crashed over for a try in 2023 against France, and was a starter in all three Tests during last autumn’s Ashes Series against Australia which brought the end of Wane’s tenure.

Brian McDermott replaced Wane in the England hotseat and will be the man in charge of the upcoming World Cup.

He had a close-up view of Pearce-Paul as he suffered his pec injury on Sunday in his role as a Titans assistant coach.