Wigan Warriors ace Harry Smith signs new long-term contract

Wigan Warriors have tied England halfback Harry Smith down to a new four-year contract extension.

Smith has signed a deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2030 season in what is Wigan’s latest attempt to retain their current squad in the long-term.

Smith, 26, has made over 150 appearances for the Warriors since his debut and has won two Grand Finals, three Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge.

“I’m buzzing and would like to thank the club for this new deal and I’m happy I can secure my future at such a great club,” he said.

“Being at Wigan since 2014, the club means a lot to me – as well as the lads and the coaching staff. It’s been a brilliant few years being on the winning side of things and the team bond we’ve created and I just want that to continue so it was a bit of a no brainer really.”

“I’d also like to thank my partner and family who have supported me throughout my career and through this decision. I’m looking forward to what the next four years will bring for myself, the team and the club.”

Capped nine times by England, Smith’s new deal bucks a trend that has seen Wigan lose a number of homegrown players to salary cap issues in the past 18 months.

“We are delighted that Harry has committed the next four years of his career to Wigan. He is an outstanding player and plays an important leadership role within our team, both on and off the field.

“On a personal level, I am looking forward to continuing to work with Harry as he moves into the prime years of his career. He is highly skilled, possesses an exceptional rugby IQ, and has a competitive spirit that makes him a pleasure to work alongside every day.

“Harry’s commitment to improving himself and helping those around him improve is a big part of what makes him such a valuable member of our club. I know from speaking to our supporters that they recognise just how fortunate we are to have a scrum-half of his quality representing Wigan, and we are excited to see what he can achieve in the years ahead.”