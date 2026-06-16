We’re halfway through the 2026 Super League season and as is often the case, disciplinary issues are a major talking point once again.

The new points-based system means there are fewer bans handed out these days than in previous years – but some clubs have still racked up some significant suspensions.

13 of the 14 teams have had at least one player suspended – but who are the worst offenders? Here’s the full rundown from best disciplined to worst..

14. York Knights: 0

The cleanest club in Super League when it comes to suspensions are York Knights – who have not had a solitary player suspended so far on their first season in the top flight. They’re now the only club to have avoided a ban!

13. Warrington Wolves: 1

Just the one suspension so far for the Wire; forward James Bentley, who missed a solitary match for a Grade C charge of making dangerous contact with an opponent.

=11. Huddersfield Giants: 2

The Giants lost Sam Hewitt for one game after the second round of the Super League season, with Taane Milne getting one match later on in the campaign after a Grade B Striking charge.

=11.Toulouse Olympique: 2

The French club’s only suspension this season came via forward Joe Cator, who got two matches for head contact after Round 7 of the campaign.

=8. Wakefield Trinity: 3

Trinity’s three matches of bans have come via one player this season: overseas star Jazz Tevaga. He has been suspended on two separate occasions this season, once for kicking out in the Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Wigan Warriors, before a one-match ban a fortnight ago. He’s back this weekend.

=8. Leeds Rhinos: 3

Leeds have only had one player banned this season; fullback Lachie Miller, who was on the growing list of players to be given a three-match ban for making unnecessary contact with an injured opponent. Miller will be back for the Rhinos this weekend when they take on Warrington Wolves.

=8. Leigh Leopards: 3

The Leopards have now joined the list of Super League clubs to lose a player to suspension this season after Jack Hughes was charged with making unnecessary contact with an opponent in the victory over Bradford Bulls.

=6. Catalans Dragons: 4

Their first bans came after the very opening round of the season, when Ligi Sao was given a two-match ban for dangerous contact and captain Ben Garcia was banned for one match. A few rounds later, Nick Cotric got one match for a shoulder charge. That’s their only charges so far, totally four games in total.

=6. Hull KR: 4

The reigning champions have had just two players banned so far in 2026; the first was hooker Karl Lawton, who got a three-match suspension for Grade E Dangerous Contact after Round 4 of the season. Sauaso Sue has also been given a one-match ban for his red card against Wakefield Trinity earlier this month.

=3. Castleford Tigers: 7

Castleford have had three players suspended so far in 2026 – totalling seven games’ worth of suspensions across the campaign.

George Lawler was banned for two matches after Round 9 for head contact, with George Hirst also getting two games for the same charge a couple of rounds later. Their biggest ban is one still active at the time of writing – a three-game ban for Semi Valemei after making contact with Noah Stephens while he was injured.

=3. Bradford Bulls: 7

The Bulls’ first two bans of 2026 came in the opening month of the season. Elliot Peposhi and Loghan Lewis were given three and two matches respectively for charges. The Bulls then subsequently lost Mitch Souter for two matches for a Grade D dangerous throw – which takes the Bulls’ suspensions to seven so far on their return to the top flight.

=3. St Helens: 7

The Saints lost Joe Shorrocks for two matches early in the season, with Jackson Hastings also being banned for two games after a dangerous throw against Castleford Tigers. Their other suspension came courtesy of winger Kyle Feldt, who was given three games for head contact after their Challenge Cup triumph over Castleford back in the last 16.

2. Hull FC: 8

Hull are up there near the top of the competition in terms of games lost to suspension – thanks in no small part to the monster six-match ban given to Yusuf Aydin after his red card against Bradford Bulls last month.

Cade Cust was banned for one match after Round 5 for head contact, with Amir Bourouh missing a game for the same reason a few weeks later.

1. Wigan Warriors: 15

The Warriors’ disciplinary sanctions this year have revolved around their hugely successful Challenge Cup campaign. They were forced to play St Helens in the semi-finals without prop Ethan Havard after a one-match ban for head contact – before some big bans in their quarter-final and final wins.

Harry Smith was banned for three matches after making unnecessary contact with an injured player in the win at Wakefield, with Sam Walters also copping three games. The pair returned for the semi-final win over the Saints – but they were charged again after the final victory against Hull KR.

Smith got a one-match ban for head contact – with Walters getting another SEVEN games for a Grade F dangerous throw on Bill Leyland. It means that Walters himself has been banned for 10 games this season: more than most clubs in total!

It means that Wigan are the worst offenders when it comes to landing suspensions in 2026 – by some distance!