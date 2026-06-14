Three derby fixtures have been selected by Sky Sports as ‘exclusive’ Super League broadcast picks next month, including Wigan Warriors’ clash against St Helens in Round 20.

Sky, as they have been since the dawn of the competition, are Super League‘s main broadcast partner.

As part of their current rights deal, they are entitled to show every single Super League game live in some capacity.

But each round, they are permitted to show two as an ‘exclusive’ broadcast, and these are usually the main games of the weekend: given full-blown coverage as a result including pundits and a pitchside reporter.

The games not chosen as ‘exclusive’ are those put behind the Red Button, on which the coverage is scaled back.

Their latest three ‘exclusive’ picks come across Rounds 20 and 21, with Wigan chosen twice.

Sky Sports lock in next Super League broadcast picks including back-to-back Wigan games

Earlier this month, Sky confirmed their picks for Round 16 and 18. To clarify, Round 17 is Magic Weekend: during which all seven games are ‘exclusive’ and are given full-scale coverage on the broadcaster’s channels as opposed to Red Button.

Their two ‘exclusive’ picks for Round 19 remain unknown, but now, we know Round 20 will see the Hull FC-Hull KR and Wigan-Saints derbies will take centre stage.

First up, the two Hull clubs square off at the MKM Stadium on the night of Thursday, July 23 (8pm KO). Wigan and Saints then go head-to-head 24 hours later on the night of Friday, July 24 (8pm KO) at The Brick Community Stadium.

Both of these games will be on the Sky Sports+ TV channel, and coverage will begin half-an-hour prior to kick-off for both.

Notably, those two clashes come during the reverse of Rivals Round, which took place over the Easter weekend, as has become tradition. Hull KR and Saints were the two winners on Good Friday.

The week after next month’s clash against Saints, Matt Peet’s Wigan side then make the short trip to neighbours Leigh Leopards for the ‘Battle of the Borough’.

Taking place on Friday, July 31 (8pm KO), that too has been selected as one of Sky’s ‘exclusive’ picks. It will be shown on Sky Sports Action and again, coverage will begin half-an-hour prior to kick-off.

When the pair met earlier this season in the reverse fixture, it was a whopping 54-0 win for the Warriors.

Sky’s other ‘exclusive’ broadcast pick in Round 21 is still to be confirmed.