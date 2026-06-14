Leigh Leopards are set to welcome back first-choice centres Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu next weekend, while Josh Charnley and Lachlan Lam were forced off against Bradford Bulls through gashes.

The Leopards made the trip to Odsal on Sunday afternoon without both Hanley and Niu, but came away with a 38-12 win.

Hanley has now missed two games with a groin issue, while Niu’s absence is calf-related and spans more than a month having last featured away against Catalans Dragons on May 2.

Ahead of their Round 14 clash against Bradford, head coach Adrian Lam admitted the pair faced late fitness checks.

And though they didn’t make it in time, it would appear they will both return on Friday night when Leigh make the trip to Hull KR.

Leigh injury update delivered following Bradford victory as duo set to return

Sunday’s win at Odsal saw both winger Charnley and playmaker Lam forced off late on, with both limping as they departed the action.

Charnley had scored a momentous hat-trick prior to leaving the field, with his third and final score taking him to the top of Super League‘s all-time try-scoring charts.

Post-match, head coach Lam explained there was little concern though, saying: “(Umyla) Hanley and Tesi Niu come back next week, which helps.

“(We picked up) a couple of injuries to the boys with some deep cut lacerations at the end, with Josh (Charnley) and Lokie Lam.”

In his own post-match interview, veteran winger Charnley explained his gash was on his kneecap and would be stitched up by the club’s medical staff upon his return to the dressing room.

Leigh have now won six of their last seven games, with their only defeat in that run coming at home against Hull KR by a slender 20-16 margin.

Looking ahead to the trip to Craven Park, boss Lam added: “We’re pretty excited about the second half of the season.

“I think third spot is on 18 (competition points), today puts us on 16.

“We’re two points behind third, and I know we’re still a long way behind on the for and against (points difference), but it’s nice to know we’re getting close there.

“We’re only halfway through the season, there’s a long way to go and we’re building some confidence.”