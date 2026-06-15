Josh Charnley is now Super League’s all-time top try-scorer, one of the best winger’s we’ve ever had the pleasure of watching in the competition. But, remarkably, there are three British clubs he’s faced without ever scoring against them!

Charnley grabbed a hat-trick in Leigh Leopards’ win at Bradford Bulls on Sunday afternoon to push himself onto 272 Super League tries, moving above Ryan Hall into top spot on the list for the first time.

Across all competitions at club level, Charnley now has 324 tries in 393 appearances – 103 for Wigan Warriors, 69 for Warrington Wolves and 81 for Leigh as well as five apiece for Hull KR (loan) and Blackpool Panthers (loan).

He also scored two in the sole game he played for England Knights back in 2011, and then ten in 11 games at full international level for England in the three years which followed.

Castleford Tigers are his favourite opponent, with 30 of his tries scored against them. Former loan club Hull KR follow on, with the veteran winger having dotted down on 29 occasions against the Robins.

But, incredibly, there are three British clubs he’s faced without managing to notch at least one try against… and we bet you can’t name them!

The 3 British clubs Josh Charnley has NEVER scored against

Charnley scored the first tries of his career on his professional debut, notching a brace for Blackpool Panthers against Doncaster in April 2010 on a day which also saw him kick the first six of his 118 career goals.

His first Super League try came later that year, off the bench on debut for Wigan against Hull KR the week after returning from his loan stint at Craven Park.

Before we get into the trio of clubs with a badge of honour, here’s a full list of clubs Charnley has scored against in the British game at least once…

Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Crusaders, Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh, London Broncos, Newcastle Thunder, North Wales Crusaders, St Helens, Salford, Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse Olympique, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, West Wales Raiders, Widnes Vikings, Wigan Warriors, Workington Town and York Knights.

He also notched a brace for Wigan in the 2014 World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters, though did fail to score the following year in a World Club Series game for the Warriors against Brisbane Broncos.

However, the Broncos don’t count towards our tally because they aren’t a British club.

The three clubs that do count are…

Barrow Raiders – 2 appearances, 0 tries

Barrow are the only club Charnley has faced twice in his career without scoring.

Remarkably, he did not get on the scoresheet when Wigan thumped the Cumbrian side in the Challenge Cup back in 2011, and soon after he’d joined Leigh midway through their 2022 Championship campaign, he then featured from the bench against the Raiders without scoring.

May 8, 2011: Wigan 52-0 Barrow (Challenge Cup Fourth Round)

August 7, 2022: Leigh 52-20 Barrow (Championship) – Started on bench

Swinton Lions – 1 appearance, 0 tries

During his time at Warrington, Charnley lined up on the wing at Heywood Road against Swinton in a Challenge Cup tie.

Wire got the job done with relative ease that afternoon, but he did not get his name on the scoresheet.

April 11, 2021: Swinton 8-32 Warrington (Challenge Cup Third Round)

Whitehaven – 1 appearance, 0 tries

It’s a similar story to fellow Cumbrians Barrow where Haven’s record against Charnley is concerned.

His sole appearance against the Marras came for Leigh off the bench during their 2022 Championship season. Again, he didn’t score, so Haven earn themselves a rare badge of honour on a short list!

July 24, 2022: Whitehaven 4-64 Leigh (Championship) – Started on bench