Josh Charnley insists there are no fears over a serious injury after he left the field early on an historic day for the Leigh Leopards winger.

Charnley became Super League’s all-time top try-scorer in the competition’s history with a wonderful hat-trick as the Leopards hammered Bradford Bulls at Odsal Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It took him to 272 tries throughout his illustrious career, one ahead of legendary Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall on 271.

And Charnley admitted there was good news on his own fitness post-match, seemingly clearing himself of any serious injury.

Josh Charnley fitness update

The Leigh winger hobbled from the field shortly after completing his hat-trick, with initial fears of a potentially serious problem as he required assistance to get down the tunnel.

But Charnley returned post-match in an upbeat mood with a smile on his face to conduct his post-match interview duties. His knee was strapped, but he confirmed that was not over any fears of injury – more because he had suffered a nasty cut that required stitches.

He said: “I’ve got a gash across my kneecap from a boot. They’ve taped it up for the time being because I wanted to do this interview so they’re going to stitch me up. As soon as I get back, I’ll be sweet.”

Charnley later closed the interview by laughing: “I need to get in and get stitched up because my knee is burning!” But he then insisted: “I’ll be back next week.”

That is a major boost for the Leopards, who head across the Pennines again, this time to face defending champions Hull KR in a mouthwatering clash between two teams separated by just a solitary victory.

Charnley comments on try record

Charnley also admitted he had been pursuing the try-scoring record for several years and while he admits the battle between himself and Hall will see-saw over the coming weeks and months, he was delighted his hard work as a professional has paid off.

He said: “It feels good; I’ve been chasing this for a few years. It’s gonna be neck and neck with me and Hally for the rest of the season but I’m grateful for all the teams I’ve played for and for this team to put me in the limelight.

“I do all the little things away from the sport. I’m very professional and I’ve got to try and keep on top because I want to keep playing week in, week out and cause a headache for Lammy to get me in the team. I’m grateful for what’s happened today.”

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam admitted: “It’s just a privilege to have him as part of our squad. To achieve that goal at our club is incredible.”

After a difficult season last year in which his future at the club came under the microscope, and he spent a period on the sidelines, Charnley has roared back to form in 2026.

He already has an impressive 16 Super League tries this season, and has been an ever-present for the Leopards this year.