Leigh Leopards sign England Academy prop from Wigan Warriors

Leigh Leopards have signed England Academy international prop Ryan Brown from Wigan Warriors on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 19-year-old has come through the scholarship and academy ranks at Wigan: but didn’t make a first-team appearance for Matt Peet’s side.

Brown has gained experience in the Championship and League 1 this term, playing 11 games on loan at Barrow Raiders as well as three via dual-registration for Midlands Hurricanes.

Brown becomes Leigh’s fifth signing for 2025, with Adrian Lam’s side having already announced the signings of David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Tesi Niu (Dolphins) and Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles) from the NRL.

“Ryan really impressed playing for the academy and reserves at Wigan,” Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“He’s a no-nonsense front rower who plays big minutes.

“With Ryan’s chances at Wigan limited I’m delighted to hand him an opportunity with Leigh Leopards in 2025.”

Warrington-born Brown signed a scholarship contract with Wigan in 2019 and featured for England Academy against France in 2023.

Brown scored two tries for Wigan in a pre-season friendly against Midlands earlier this year and played for Wigan’s reserves in their 50-36 win over Leigh’s reserves at Sutton Park in April.

Brown will link up with his new Leigh team-mates when they commence 2025 pre-season training later this year.