Anthony Milford update as ‘interested’ Super League club named with NRL lifeline also offered

Could Leigh Leopards be about to revive their interest in Anthony Milford for 2025?

Reports Down Under have once again thrown the Leopards’ name into the mix for the former Brisbane Broncos star. Fox Sports have named the Leopards as a potential suitor for the 30-year-old, saying they have been ‘linked’ with a play for Milford.

That was certainly the case last year, when Leigh launched a bid to sign Milford as his future appeared uncertain in the NRL. However, Milford ultimately decided against a deal with the Leopards to pen a new contract with the Dolphins.

Leigh then signed Matt Moylan but with his future looking increasingly unclear and the fullback set to retire now the Leopards’ season are over, Adrian Lam’s side are once again in the market for a spine player – and have the finances and quota spots to make a deal for a player like Milford happen.

Whether they go back for the half-back at this time, however, remains unclear. Love Rugby League has been told Leigh are prepared to be patient in their pursuit of a replacement for Moylan if he does decide to cut his stay in Super League short.

READ NEXT: Man of Steel top 10 revealed including Leopards star with Mikey Lewis victory margin revealed

With the likes of Gareth O’Brien and Ben McNamara capable of playing alongside Lachlan Lam, the Leopards are open-minded about a potential marquee signing coming in to take Moylan’s place.

And the Milford situation has been complicated further following news from the Courier Mail earlier this week that the half-back has been offered a new one-year deal by Kristian Woolf, who will take charge of the Dolphins in 2025.

That would likely lead to a repeat of last year, when Milford chose to remain in the NRL instead of pursuing a deal in Super League.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos’ star-studded potential 2025 line-up after Jake Connor signing is seriously impressive