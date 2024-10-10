Leeds Rhinos have stepped up their recruitment drive ahead of 2025, confirming the arrivals of both Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins from Down Under earlier this week.

With Palasia joining from the Gold Coast Titans and Jenkins making the move to Headingley from Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils, the Rhinos’ confirmed signings tally is now at three.

Ryan Hall, who will feature in the Super League Grand Final for Hull KR this weekend, is the other recruit announced by Leeds already, with the veteran winger returning to his boyhood club to round off his career in 2025.

Elsewhere, Brad Arthur’s squad is expected to include versatile back Jake Connor next year, with the five-time England international’s signing from fellow Super League side Huddersfield Giants set to be announced shortly.

But what do all of these new additions do to the outlook of their squad?

With that in mind, here is a potential Rhinos line-up for 2025…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League ins and outs for 2025 – Every confirmed signing and departure ahead of new season

1. Lachie Miller

Lachie Miller in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Despite his ability to throw in a wobbler of a performance, it was a positive first year at Leeds overall for Miller, who is contracted until the end of the 2026 season. The Australian full-back ended the 2024 campaign with seven Super League tries to his name and 17 assists, setting four tries up against Hull FC in his final appearance of the year.

2. Ash Handley

Handley is a try-scoring machine, and had his season not been cut short through injury, you feel Leeds would’ve had a better chance of breaking into the top six. He ended the 2024 campaign with 14 tries in 18 league appearances and an average gain with the ball in hand of above nine metres. The academy product is contracted at Headingley until the end of 2026.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos forward granted early release from contract via mutual agreement

3. Harry Newman

Harry Newman in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

When Newman is on form, he’s right up there with the best centres in the competition. The issue is, he doesn’t deliver those type of performances week in, week out, which will be what he’ll strive for in 2025. Nonetheless, his quality is evident, and he will undoubtedly be in Arthur’s starting 13 come next year. He’s also contracted until the end of 2026.

4. Jake Connor

This deal hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but it will be soon. Connor is reportedly being brought in by Leeds as a replacement for Paul Momirovski, who will head back to Australia to take up a coaching role with Sydney Roosters. Rhinos boss Arthur will demand better from Connor than we saw this year in a Huddersfield shirt, there’s no doubt about that.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Analysing how Leeds Rhinos’ back-line could shape up in 2025 as Jake Connor’s Headingley switch nears

5. Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall in action for Hull KR in 2024

Hall was among the very first confirmed transfers for 2025, announced back in April. Set to turn 37 next month, the veteran has penned a one-year deal back at Headingley. An ever-present, hee scored 14 tries for Hull KR in the ‘regular’ season this year, and could add a seventh Super League winners’ medal to his collection on Saturday.

6. Brodie Croft

Croft, contracted until the end of 2026, was Leeds’ standout in an ultimately poor 2024 season, showing that the Rhinos were right to splash the cash needed to bring him in from Salford Red Devils ahead of the campaign. The half-back missed just two Super League matches and recorded 22 assists, scoring eight tries of his own as well as two drop goals in Golden Point wins.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League player STILL without a contract for 2025

7. Matt Frawley

Matt Frawley in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Half-back partner Frawley seemed to improve as the campaign went on during his first year at Headingley, so Rhinos boss Arthur will hope that upward trajectory can continue in 2025 with the Australian playmaker off-contract. Frawley ended the 2024 season with six league tries and 11 assists to his name.

8. Mikolaj Oledzki

Poland-born England international Olędzki, who is contracted at Headingley until the end of 2025, has become an integral part of Leeds’ side and squad over the last few years. Averaging over 27 tackles per game in 2024, the prop had made over 100 metres per game on average.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Kevin Sinfield makes rugby union u-turn with new role explained

9. Andy Ackers

Andy Ackers in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Ackers joined Leeds from Salford ahead of 2024 alongside team-mate Croft as part of a bumper deal. The hooker, who penned a deal until the end of 2026 with the Rhinos missed just three league matches in his first year at Headingley and made 117 runs from dummy-half in total. In defence, he also managed an impressive 137 tackles on the marker.

10. Keenan Palasia

Making the move over from Down Under ahead of next season, 27-year-old front-rower Palasia has signed a deal which runs until the end of 2026. The three-time Samoa international featured 15 times at NRL level in 2024, scoring three tries and taking his first-grade appearance tally up to 68 in the process.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos legend questions Jake Connor signing and warns of ‘massive challenges’ if deal is struck

11. James Bentley

James Bentley in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

One-time Super League winner Bentley remains under contract at Leeds until the end of next season having featured 14 times in the league in 2024, missing a large chunk of the campaign due to concussion-related issues. The back-rower averaged over 29 tackles per game though, including over seven per game on the marker on average.

12. James McDonnell

Leeds wasted no time in handing youngster McDonnell a contract extension back in January, though that does only run until the end of next season. If he continues on the upward trajectory he experienced in 2024, the Rhinos may well need to table another new deal his way sooner rather than later to keep hold of him long-term.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Comparing every Super League club’s 2024 average attendance to 2023

13. Cameron Smith

Leeds captain Cameron Smith in action for the Rhinos in 2024

Leeds skipper Smith missed just one league match in 2024, and that came due to suspension. The loose forward averaged just over 84 metres per game, and made more tackles than anyone else in the competition (292). There’s no doubt he will remain firmly in boss Arthur’s plans next year, with the academy product contracted at Headingley until the end of 2026.

Bench

Jarrod O’Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Holroyd, Sam Lisone

LRL RECOMMENDS: The Leeds Rhinos players who could leave in recruitment shake-up with Jake Connor deal nearing