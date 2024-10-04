Leeds Rhinos Hall of Famer Barrie McDermott has admitted he “wasn’t excited” when he heard Jake Connor had been lined up for a move to Headingley.

But the 2004 Super League Grand Final winner believes the switch has the potential to be a success provided Connor displays humility and a desire to succeed for his prospective new team-mates.

Leeds Live recently reported that Connor is poised for a surprise transfer to the Rhinos with his second spell at Huddersfield Giants set to end.

McDermott expects the move to happen but warned Connor that his attitude will determine the success of his time at Headingley. For while Connor’s talent has never been in doubt, his on-field temperament has often been called into question.

Sky Sports pundit McDermott told Love Rugby League: “I’ve always found Jake a good bloke but I wasn’t excited about him coming to Leeds when I heard about the move.

“That’s because I know that, during his time at Hull FC and two spells at Huddersfield, he’s been somebody who players have found it quite difficult to get on with.

“With him coming into the already improving culture at Leeds Rhinos, I’m not sure how that’s going to work.

“As a former Rhinos player, I want it to work because I want the players who represent that great club to have a desire to win – but you’ve got to do it in the right way.

“I want it to work for Jake and for the Rhinos – although I’m waiting to see how it pans out.”

READ NEXT: Melbourne Storm forward ‘heading for Super League’ with obvious Leeds Rhinos link emerging

In the small world of rugby league, McDermott has been acquainted with Connor for over a decade. “I have known Jake since he came through at Huddersfield and he was always a pleasant, well-mannered young man,” he added.

“But he turns 30 later this month, so he’s not a young man anymore, and I’ve seen his on-field persona grow to the point where he should have Vince McMahon, the former WWE supremo, looking after him!

“That’s because Jake plays the baddy really well, so if he does come to Leeds Rhinos – and I believe it will happen unless something falls down at the 11th hour – then he’s got two massive challenges.

“First and foremost, he’s got to win the changing room and by that I mean he’s got to be a positive influence on everyone by adding and enhancing to the culture that Brad Arthur is trying to implement.

“The last couple of years, the culture in that Leeds squad has been questioned in terms of the values and principles. So Jake has to win over his team-mates and not tell them he’s the saviour and the big ‘I am’.

“He’s got earn his stripes and that will hopefully bring out the best in him at what is a massive club. Secondly, he’s got to win over the people on the terraces and show his humility and passion for his team-mates and club.

“All that passion needs to go in the right direction because if he starts acting like a spoilt schoolkid then that vociferous, loyal Headingley crowd could turn on him really quickly.”

MORE RHINOS: Leeds Rhinos announce cross-code Rob Burrow tribute game with HUGE names and unique rules

Connor’s arrival would be a significant storyline in the new chapter being written by Arthur at Leeds.

The uncompromising Aussie has already shown Mickael Goudemand the door and McDermott expects more contracted members of the first-team squad to depart during the winter as part of Arthur’s overhaul.

But with Lachie Miller set to remain the first-choice full-back – and fellow Aussies Matt Frawley and Brodie Croft to continue in the halves – McDermott reckons Connor may be used in the centres or even off the bench.

“I go back to that word humility – what Jake has to understand is that he’s coming into a new team,” explained the ex-Great Britain international.

“He’s got to go into Leeds and see where Brad Arthur needs him to play. It could be that he becomes a really good right centre or a utility player off the bench – he can’t come in and demand that he plays 1, 6 or 7.

“It’s a big move for Jake and could potentially be his last move, so he’s got to get it right.

“What he’s done at Huddersfield and Hull has come with mixed results, so he might have to change his attitude and mentality when he turns up at Kirkstall for the first time.”

READ NEXT: The Leeds Rhinos players who could leave in recruitment shake-up with Connor deal nearing