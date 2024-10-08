Leeds Rhinos forward granted early release from contract via mutual agreement

Leeds Rhinos forward Leon Ruan has been released from his contract by mutual agreement so he can pursue other playing opportunities.

The 21-year-old joined the Rhinos on a three-year deal from Doncaster ahead of the 2023 campaign, meaning he departs AMT Headingley one year before his contract was due to expire.

Ruan made 11 appearances in total for the Rhinos, whilst he spent time on loan with Hull FC, Halifax Panthers and Doncaster in 2024.

The Rhinos say Ruan has been released by mutual agreement to ‘enable him to look at new options for next season’.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “I would like to thank Leon for all his efforts whilst at the Rhinos.

“We have come to an agreement so Leon can explore his options for next season and beyond and we wish him all the best.”