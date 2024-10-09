Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald came within touching distance of making it onto the shortlist for this year’s Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award – with the top 10 on this year’s list also including two players from Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

Mikey Lewis was crowned the winner of Super League’s most prestigious individual award on Tuesday evening. He beat off competition from Matt Dufty and Marc Sneyd to become the first winner from Hull KR since 1986.

And Love Rugby League can reveal that Lewis was a clear winner this year – with a winning margin of four points. By contrast there were only five points separating the player in third place to tenth, underlining how closely-contested the battle to make the three-man shortlist was this year.

And the other seven players alongside Lewis, Sneyd and Dufty on that top 10 list can now be revealed.

It includes Salford star Macdonald, who was firmly in contention to make the shortlist before the leaderboard went dark earlier this summer. He maintained his position among the leading pack all the way to the end of the season, with Macdonald ultimately ending the year in fourth place.

READ NEXT: Hull KR CEO addresses Mikey Lewis NRL speculation and makes bold pledge

Just behind Macdonald was Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam, who came in fifth. His form was hugely influential in guiding the Leopards to the Super League semi-finals; Lam was 43rd when the leaderboard went dark.

Lam’s Leigh team-mate Matt Moylan didn’t even make the top ten this year: despite being just three points off the top when the leaderboard was last live to the public.

Leeds Rhinos fullback Lachie Miller was next in sixth – and his Rhinos team-mate Brodie Croft also made the top ten, finishing ninth.

Two Wigan players also made the top ten. 2023 winner Bevan French came in seventh, with Junior Nsemba just behind him in eighth.

READ NEXT: Cronulla Sharks winger ‘garnering interest’ from Super League clubs as NRL exit appears likely

The final player in the top ten was Warrington Wolves star George Williams – who was tipped by some to be a potential contender for the award.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Leaderboard 4-10

4. Nene Macdonald (Salford)

5. Lachlan Lam (Leigh)

6. Lachie Miller (Leeds)

7. Bevan French (Wigan)

8. Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

9. Brodie Croft (Leeds)

10. George Williams (Warrington)

READ NEXT: Jake Connor’s first Leeds Rhinos words as bold ‘doubters’ admission made