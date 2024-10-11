Towering NRL forward becomes Leigh Leopards’ third new signing for 2025

Leigh Leopards have signed towering forward Ben Condon from NRL side Manly Sea Eagles on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 24-year-old, who stands at 6ft 5in and weighs more than 17 stone, will help fill the void left by John Asiata (Hull FC), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys) and Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs) in Leigh’s pack next season.

Condon has made 17 appearances in the NRL since making his first-grade debut for the Cowboys back in 2020.

He has spent the last two seasons with Manly Sea Eagles, and has been a regular for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the New South Wales Cup competition.

Condon is comfortable playing in the back-row or front-row, and his versatility will no doubt come in handy for Adrian Lam’s side in 2025.

“Ben is a big, athletic back rower who can also play as a middle,” Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“We jumped at the opportunity to sign him as he is a player we have had our eye on for a number of months now.

“Ben fits the mould of what we look for in back rowers and middles. He’s a big body with good leg speed and good defence, and he’s an all-round good guy as well.

“He should fit in well into our systems we have in place here and he comes with a good pedigree. I’m glad we have got him signed up at the Leopards for the next two years.”

Condon becomes Leigh’s third confirmed signing for 2025, with David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights) and Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans) having already been announced.

