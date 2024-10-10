Warrington Wolves complete deal for England rugby union convert

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the arrival of former Great Britain and England rugby union sevens player Alfie Johnson.

The outside back has featured for Leeds Rhinos reserve side this season, but will join the Wire on a two-year-deal from next year.

“I feel rugby league suits me”

The 23-year-old has spent the bulk of his professional career in the shortened sevens game, and has represented both England and Great Britain in the HSBC SVNS circuit; but will make the switch to the 13-man-code full-time for 2025.

As alluded to earlier, he has featured for the Rhinos reserve side this season, but has never played professional rugby league.

Commenting on the move, Johnson said: “Warrington is a massive club with a massive fanbase and I’m really excited for the opportunity.”

“As soon as Sam [Burgess] and Gary Chambers got in touch I was set on making the move,” he continued. “I’ve always had the ambition to play professional rugby at the top level.

SUPER LEAGUE GRAND FINAL: Super League Grand Final team news as Hull KR suffer injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

“I want to get my head down now and work hard to be the best version of myself and repay the faith the club has shown in me.”

He also added he feels rugby league is a game that ‘suits his attributes’

“I feel rugby league really suits my style of play and attributes where I can be effective both sides of the ball. I can’t wait to get started.”

Warrington head coach, Sam Burgess, added: “It’s great to welcome Alfie to the club. His main attributes and style suit perfectly to rugby league and he’s got a big pre-season in front of him now to build on his potential.”

Warrington Wolves transfers

Johnson becomes the latest player to join the Wire ahead of the 2025 Super League season, with London Broncos half-back Oli Leyland and PNG international Dan Russell have also committed their future to the club.

Kent-native Leyland made his Broncos debut back in 2021, and made 95 appearances for the club. Elsehwhere, Russell brings plenty of Test experience to the Wire, with 10 caps for the Kumuls to his name, and will feature for the Prime Minister’s XIII this weekend against Australia.

DON’T MISS: League 1 side slams RFL after being forced to buy play-off medals for squad