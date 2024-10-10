Hull KR will be without Oliver Gildart for their maiden Super League Grand Final, with the 21-man squads for both sides having been revealed on Thursday afternoon.

Gildart, who featured 143 times for Saturday’s opponents Wigan Warriors at the start of his career, has not featured for the Robins since their Round 26 victory at Leigh Leopards on September 13 due to a rib injury.

When asked at Monday’s pre-Grand Final press conference, KR boss Willie Peters insisted the centre would be ‘eligible for selection’ having come through a fitness test, but that hasn’t proven to be the case.

Super League Grand Final team news as Hull KR suffer injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

Gildart is the only player to drop out of either side’s squad ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, with captain Elliot Minchella taking his spot.

Minchella sat out KR‘s last game of the regular season against Leeds Rhinos and their semi-final victory against Warrington Wolves due to suspension.

Wigan meanwhile are unchanged from their semi-final win against Leigh Leopards, with Warriors boss Matt Peet naming the same 21.

Notably, Cherry and Whites skipper Liam Farrell is included but a question mark remains over his fitness.

He missed that semi-final triumph against Leigh due to a virus, with Sam Walters replacing him. Should Farrell fail to recover in time, the likelihood is that Walters will keep his spot in the side.

Both teams’ 21-man squads for Saturday’s Grand Final can be seen below…

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Parcell, Luckley, Whitbread, Storton, Tanginoa, May, Burgess, Broadbent, Brown, Richardson

