League 1 side Hunslet have expressed their disappointment at the RFL for not giving out medals after they won the play-off final against Keighley Cougars this weekend, and have been forced to source their own as a result.

The South Leeds side beat Keighley Cougars 20-6 on Sunday in the play-off final, and now prepare to take on Swinton Lions in the promotion/relegation play-off this weekend.

Hunslet ‘disappointed’ by RFL following medal gaff

Posting on the club’s official Facebook page, Hunslet CEO, Neil Hampshire said: “The club were disappointed to discover that the RFL did not provide medals for last Sunday’s play-off final. We will now source winners medals for all of our playing squad and coaching staff ourselves.

He added: “We understand, however, that medals will be provided for Sunday’s Championship play-off game. One last push.”

Whilst the victory against Keighley doesn’t guarrantee promotion to the Championship, the lack of medals is still bizzare as there was an official trophy ceremony after the game.

Hunslet secure spot in Championship play-off

Hunslet secured a shock 20-6 victory over Keighley Cougars at Cougar Park on Sunday to set up a crucial promotion/relegation clash with Swinton Lions this weekend.

Tries from Ethan Wood, Mackenzie Turner and Jack Render, alongisde four goals from Matty Beharrell steered the Huns to victory, capping off a fine play-off run in the process.

Hunslet had to do it the hard way too, winning the play-offs after finishing fourth in the regular season. After an opening round loss to Rochdale Hornets, they had to beat Midlands Hurricanes in an eliminator before then beating Rochdale Hornets again in the semi-finals on the way to Cougar Park.

Ahead of the game, Hunslet boss Dean Muir said the pressure is on their opponents, as they look to keep hold of their spot in the Championship.

“We knew about this route at the start of the season.” Muir told the club website. “There’s nothing better than Rugby League under floodlights, and with a sizable contingent of fans making the journey it should be a great occasion.”

“I’ve watched a lot of Swinton this year. They are a good side and under Coach Alan Kilshaw are very physical. Swinton are favourites, but if we make sure we are on the money, stick together, match them physically and play to our style we have a good chance.”

“It’s been a great season, but we want to play in the Championship. The pressure is on Swinton, not us.”

