Whilst most of the rugby league talk in the UK will be around the Super League Grand Final, the second and third tiers are also in the midst of an exciting play-off series.

In the Championship, there were two exciting eliminators, as York Knights faced Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls took on Featherstone Rovers. Elsewhere, Keighley Cougars squared off against Hunslet in the League 1 play-off final, with a spot in the promotion playoff against Swinton on the line.

Here is a full round-up of the action from the lower tiers.

Championship eliminators

The in-form Knights got the better of Widnes Vikings, as Mark Applegarth’s side claimed an impressive 27-10 win at the LNER Community Stadium. A brace from Tom Lineham, alongside other scores from Joe Law, Nikau Williams and Jesse Dee helped steer the North Yorkshire outfit into the semi-finals.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Bradford Bulls downed West Yorkshire rivals Featherstone Rovers 25-12, with tries from Jayden Myres, Kieran Gill, Jordan Lilley and Keven Appo taking Eamon O’Carroll’s men to another semi-final.

Championship play-offs: Who plays who?

These results now set up some lovely semi-final matches, as Wakefield Trinity take on York and Toulouse face Bradford.

October 12/13

Semi-final 1: Wakefield Trinity v York Knights

Semi-final 2: Toulouse Olympique v Bradford Bulls

October 19/20

Championship Grand Final: Winner of semi-final 1 v Winner of semi-final 2*

*Played at the home of the highest-ranked club involved

League 1 play-off final

In one of the surprises of the weekend, Hunslet stunned promotion-favourites Keighley Cougars 20-6 at Cougar Park to clinch their spot in next weekend’s promotion/relegation playoff against Swinton. Tries from Ethan Wood, Mackenzie Turner and Jack Render, alongside four Matty Beharrell goals ensured the Leeds-based club condemned the Cougars to another year in the third tier, after their relegation from the Championship last year.

The winner of next week’s game will take the final spot in the Championship for the 2025 season, with the loser going into League 1.

October 13

Relegation/Promotion play-off: Swinton Lions v Hunslet*

*To be played at Swinton

