Former Swinton Lions coach Alan Kilshaw has agreed to a suspended three-month ban from coaching after an investigation over an incident during the club’s Championship game with Widnes Vikings in July.

The Vikings lodged a complaint after images appeared on social media which were believed to have emerged from the Swinton changing room. They were centred around the Widnes forward Nick Gregson, himself a former Swinton player.

Kilshaw, who stepped down from his role at Swinton after their relegation at the end of last season, was then requested to attend a tribunal – as revealed by Love Rugby League in September.

And an agreed decision has been reached at that tribunal, with Kilshaw accepting that he had responsibility as Swinton head coach for the governance of the club’s changing room and the actions of his staff. Kilshaw accepted that agreed position of a suspended three-month ban based on the fact it was not him who produced the image.

He said: “Ultimately as head coach , the governance of the changing room and our staff and match preparations is my responsibility.

“Tip sheet imagery and language has always been a big part of rugby league coaching and are tools I have used throughout my career. They are never meant literally and that has been accepted by the Swinton club and other players who have been interviewed.

“This has been a timely reminder that everything we do in the sport must pass the test of being respectful to participants at all times and will ensure that my preparations and changerooms and staff that I manage going forward will adhere to those expected standards.”

Kilshaw has now relocated to Australia to continue his coaching career. He was represented by the former Cronulla Sharks CEO, Damian Irvine, throughout the process.

And Kilshaw said of Irvine: “I don’t think there is anyone with more rugby league experience and knowledge looking after people in the sport at the moment. His company has been a huge support.”

