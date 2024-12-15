Swinton have confirmed their squad numbers for 2025 with plenty of recognisable names in the Lions’ ranks as they prepare for life back in League 1.

Having been relegated at the end of the 2024 campaign after losing a one-off clash on home soil against Hunslet, next year will be Swinton‘s first campaign in the third tier since 2022.

Following that relegation, and with Alan Kilshaw having resigned, Warrington Wolves legend Paul Wood has taken charge at Heywood Road.

His squad in League 1 will look quite different to the one which the Lions operated with in 2024, with plenty of outgoings and incomings already confirmed.

Just 21 shirts have currently been handed out, hinting at further recruitment being done prior to the season commencing.

Swinton Lions lock in 2025 squad numbers: Super League alumni aplenty in Paul Wood’s ranks

The Greater Manchester outfit announced their squad numbers via social media on Sunday afternoon, and among the 21 shirts are both Louie Roberts (#1) and Ellis Anderson (#2), who have been recruited following their exits from St Helens ranks.

Fellow youngsters Harry Higham (#5) and Finley Beardsworth (#16) are also new recruits having been snapped up after their departures from Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

Higham is the son of ex-Wigan and Leigh hooker Mickey, and will line up alongside Reece Briers (#7), the son of Warrington icon Lee, in 2025.

Briers Jr. has spent the last few years Down Under while his dad has held a coaching role at Brisbane Broncos, but does have previous experience in the British game himself having come through Warrington’s youth system.

Veteran prop Adam Sidlow has arrived from Salford Red Devils and will don number 8 next year while playmaker Jack Stevens takes number 6.

Mitch Cox is one of the few who remain at Heywood Road following relegation, and having also been confirmed as Wood’s captain for next season, he receives shirt number 12.

Swinton’s squad numbers for 2025, in full, can be seen below…

1. Louie Roberts

2. Ellis Anderson

3. Max McGucken

4. Kian Morgan

5. Harry Higham

6. Jack Stevens

7. Reece Briers

8. Adam Sidlow

9. George Roby

10. Bobby Shingler

11. Gavin Rodden

12. Mitch Cox (C)

13. Anthony Walker

14. Jordan Paga

15. Jordan Brown

16. Finley Beardsworth

17. Jordan Case

18. Tommy Porter

19. Dan Abram

20. Jamie Reddecliff

24. Daniel Coop

