Ex-Championship coach still under RFL investigation lands intriguing new role Down Under

Former Swinton Lions head coach Alan Kilshaw, who remains under investigation from the RFL, has landed a new role Down Under as Oakey Bears’ Director of Coaching and Development.

Kilshaw departed his role at Swinton back in October, resigning just a few hours after the defeat to Hunslet at Heywood road which saw the Lions relegated to League 1.

The 42-year-old had spent just a single season at the helm of Swinton having joined them ahead of 2024 from, coincidentally, Hunslet.

But the second half of the year was spent in turmoil following a home clash with Widnes Vikings in July, which the Lions actually won 24-12.

After that game, images were posted online by Vikings forward Nick Gregson which appeared to show an image of him with a noose around his neck and messages to ‘target’ his injured shoulder, allegedly used by Kilshaw in his team talks pre-game.

Soon after, the RFL investigation launched a full investigation into the incident and the events of that day, with that investigation still ongoing after Kilshaw’s tribunal was pushed back from the initial October date due to Swinton’s involvement in that all-important game against Hunslet.

It’s worth noting that the RFL have already confirmed that a new date will be set for that tribunal, but whatever the outcome, Kilshaw has now secured a new role on the other side of the globe with Queensland-based outfit Oakey Bears.

The Australian club, who compete in the Toowoomba Rugby League competition, announced on Monday via social media that he and his family would be relocating Down Under in January as Kilshaw commences his new role.

Their Facebook post reads as follows: “🏉🐻 Exciting News for the Oakey Bears! 🐻🏉

“The Oakey Bears Rugby League Club is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alan Kilshaw as our new Director of Coaching and Development! 🎉

“After an extensive search, we believe we have found the leader to build a football program aimed at returning the Bears to finals contention across both our junior and senior teams.

“The Oakey Bears are on a mission to become a destination club – a club where players want to stay and where others aspire to join.

“We are focused on developing our home-grown talent while attracting new players through the quality of our football programme.

“With a significant investment in cutting-edge technology and coaching staff, the Bears want to create an environment that nurtures success, fosters growth, and builds loyalty.

“Our vision is to make Oakey a club that stands out – a place players are proud to represent and excited to be part of.

“Alan’s role is to lead this transformation.

“Alan brings a wealth of experience to the club:

🏆 Championship-winning coach with success in both the UK and Australia

📅 Over 200 first-grade games coached in his career

🎓 NRL High-Performance Coach qualification and UKCC Level Three Coaching qualification

✍️ Qualified teacher and former development manager with a drive for excellence both on and off the field

“Alan’s proven track record of success, combined with his dedication to player development and coaching excellence, makes him the ideal person to lead the Oakey Bears into an exciting new era.

“We can’t wait to see the impact Alan will have as we set our sights on becoming a powerhouse in the TRL (Toowoomba Rugby League) once again! 💪🐻

“Alan and his family will be relocating to Oakey in January, and we look forward to welcoming them into the community.”

