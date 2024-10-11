Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell has insisted Saturday’s Super League Grand Final will be his final game as a professional – and has ruled out remaining in England with another side in 2025.

Parcell will line up for the Robins as they look to create history this weekend, with Willie Peters’ side bidding to win their first Super League title: and first major trophy since 1985. Reigning champions Wigan Warriors stand in their way.

The Robins have already confirmed Parcell would depart the club at the end of this season no matter what, with Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum coming in as his replacement in 2025.

But Parcell’s name had been circulated to Super League clubs in recent weeks, sparking speculation the 31-year-old could yet remain in England for a ninth season, after initially arriving in the competition in 2017 with Leeds Rhinos.

However, the hooker has ruled that prospect out – insisting he sees no better way to bring the curtain down on his professional career than by playing at Old Trafford.

When asked if he was tempted to continue into 2025, Parcell insisted: “Not really. I’ve always been pretty keen to finish up when I’m playing well.

“As I’ve said before, it’s a pretty brutal sport and I’d hate to be in a position where I can’t play as well as I could have in the past. I feel like I’m playing good footy and it feels like the right time. There are other factors too; I’ve been over here eight years now and that’s a good amount of time. It’s not purely a football decision.”

Parcell added that the motivation of helping the Robins win their maiden Super League title in his last match is also the perfect way for his career to end.

“It would be really cool to finish it off that way,” he said. “Personally, to finish with the last game finishing with a trophy, that would be outstanding. There’s not many people that get to play their last game at Old Trafford, so I feel privileged with that. But in saying that, I’ll be doing everything I can to be lifting that trophy.”

Parcell joined Rovers at a low ebb in 2019, and was even part of the squad that finished bottom of Super League in 2020. But he insisted his belief the Robins could become a force in Super League never wavered.

He said: “I knew if we had a good team here the supporters would get behind it. From a relegation battle to Grand Final in just a few years. It’s some story, eh?”

