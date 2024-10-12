Leigh Leopards confirm fourth signing from NRL for 2025 as Tonga star arrives

Leigh Leopards have confirmed the signing of Tonga international Tesi Niu from the Dolphins on a three-year contract from 2025.

The 23-year-old will bring utility value to Adrian Lam’s side next season, being comfortable to play fullback, wing or centre. He is likely to fill the void left by the departing Ricky Leutele in the centre position, you suspect.

Niu has made more than 50 appearances in the NRL since making his first-grade debut for Brisbane Broncos in 2020, spending three seasons with the Broncos before making the switch to the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The Brisbane-born back has won three caps for Tonga on the international stage, representing his Tongan heritage at the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Niu becomes Leigh‘s fourth confirmed signing for 2025, with David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans) and Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles) having already been announced.

“With the departure of Ricky Leutele, we have been looking at that strike and X-factor for several months now,” Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“Tesi has played for two quality teams in the NRL in the Broncos and the Dolphins.

“He’s a big, strong, athletic and powerful rugby player who will excite all our fans in 2025 and beyond.

“I’m looking forward to him putting on a Leopards shirt.”

In total, Niu has scored 20 tries in 56 NRL appearances to date whilst scoring four tries in three games for Tonga on the international scene.

Niu has been a regular for Norths Devils in in the Queensland Cup competition in 2024, helping them win the NRL State Championship last weekend alongside new Leeds Rhinos recruit Cooper Jenkins.

Niu also scored two tries in their 34-20 defeat to Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup Grand Final and collected the Duncan Hall for player of the match.

