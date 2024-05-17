Leigh Leopards tie down Adrian Lam to new deal amidst Hull FC interest

Leigh Leopards have confirmed that Adrian Lam will remain as their head coach in 2025, with the Papua New Guinean signing a new three-year deal.

Lam will continue his coaching career with the Leopards into a fourth season next year, having signed a contract extension until the end of 2027.

The 53-year-old, who was appointed ahead of the 2022 season, instantly guided the club back to Super League in his first season, before leading them to a top six finish and success in the Challenge Cup final the following year.

While this season has been tougher for Leigh on the field, the Leopards were always confident they could convince Lam to remain beyond the end of his current contract this season. Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how Leigh were optimistic on that front.

However, interest from Hull FC was very real, and Lam admitted only recently to holding talks with the Black and Whites about taking over at the MKM Stadium next season.

But Lam has instead chosen to remain with Leigh next year – meaning he is the second Super League coach to opt against taking up the role at Hull, after Salford’s Paul Rowley turned down an official approach from FC.

Hull’s approach to Lam was never as formal, with conversations taking place and nothing more. But irrespective, it is a major boost for Leigh as they look to the future.

Adrian Lam: Leigh has become home

Lam says all the speculation regarding his future in recent weeks was ‘outside noise’ – and that he is as committed now as he was when he first took charge back in 2022.

On signing his new long-term deal with Leigh, Lam said: “I promised you a five-year plan and this extension shows that I’m as committed to this club now as I was in game one in the Championship. The journey I’ve been on with these boys has been absolutely amazing.

“Representing this club is a massive, massive honour. When I came here, I knew this club was a sleeping giant and it didn’t belong in the Championship. To get back into Super League and also bring the Challenge Cup to Leigh for the first time in over 50 years was incredible.

“But that was only part of the journey, it wasn’t the destination. There’s so much more I want to bring to this club for the fans because our fans are incredible. We’ve had a tough start to this season with ups and downs and players not being in games due to injury, but the one consistent has been you, the fans.

“You’ll never ever understand because words can’t do justice to it, just how much your support means to me, as you are the heartbeat of our club and I care about every single one of you.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about my future in recent weeks but that was all it was, outside noise. To me, Leigh has become home and the Leythers my people, so I’m extremely grateful that Derek (Beaumont), Neil (Jukes) and Chezy (Chris Chester) want to carry on this journey with me. Thank you.”

Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester added: “I’m delighted that Adrian has agreed a three-year deal with the club. He’s an integral part of the success the club has enjoyed over the last two years.

“It’s not just the success on the field but the incredible culture at Leigh Leopards is massively down to his philosophies as a coach. He gets the best out of players because they want to represent him and the town as best they can.

“Me and Adrian have a brilliant relationship and I’m really looking forward to continuing the partnership for many more years.”

