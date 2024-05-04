Adrian Lam future update amidst Hull FC interest in Leigh Leopards coach

Leigh Leopards are hopeful Adrian Lam will remain at the club and resist an approach from Hull FC to become their new head coach, Love Rugby League has been told.

Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney revealed on air during Friday night’s game between Warrington Wolves and Hull that the Black and Whites had made an approach to Lam, sounding him out about the possibility of succeeding Tony Smith at the MKM Stadium.

Lam’s existing deal expires at the end of the current campaign, but Love Rugby League understands the club are hopeful Lam will remain in position to carry out their long-term plans at the club.

Hull’s capture of John Asiata on an enormous marquee deal – Asiata is understood to be receiving well in excess of £200,000 per year for each of the three years he has signed at Hull – had inevitably led to fears that the approach for Lam by Hull would lead to him following the Leopards‘ captain to the MKM Stadium.

However, it is understood the club are optimistic Lam will remain in position at Leigh.

Lam was asked about his future this week following speculation he was on a shortlist of candidates for the vacant role at NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs. He said: “Where we’ve taken it to over the last two and a half years has been incredible, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.

“There is a five-year plan that we have here at the club, and that’s on track for where it needs to be, so my focus is solely here.

“If something comes up from that way, as any normal person would do, you look at what the opportunity is and then make decisions moving forward from there. But I know that my heart is here at the moment, it’s been an amazing journey so far and long may that continue.”

And Leigh are hopeful Lam will commit to the club beyond this year, and decide against switching the Leopards for the Black and Whites.

