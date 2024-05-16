Quiz: Can you name every club to have won the Challenge Cup?

Can you name every club to have won the Challenge Cup? Love Rugby League‘s quiz this week is one for the real rugby league anoraks.

In total, 26 different clubs have won the Challenge Cup and 30 different teams have appeared in the final.

Wigan Warriors hold the record for most Cup wins with 20, with the Cherry and Whites having played in 33 finals.

In 2018, Catalans Dragons became the first non-English team to lift the Challenge Cup as they defeated Warrington Wolves, with Tony Gigot becoming the first Frenchman to win the Lance Todd Trophy.

We’ve given you one of the answers with our featured image.. Leigh Leopards won their third Challenge Cup last year, with Lachlan Lam’s drop goal in golden point sealing a 17-16 victory over Hull KR, which was Leigh’s first Cup triumph in 52 years.

Right, no more clues, you’ve already got three answers out of us! We’ve given you a 15-minute timer to get 27 answers. Good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

Can you name every club to have won the Challenge Cup?

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Lance Todd Trophy winner since 2000?