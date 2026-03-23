The first coaching casualty of 2026 has taken place in Super League – with Huddersfield Giants pulling the trigger on Luke Robinson’s time in charge of the club.

Robinson has lost his job after just under 18 months in charge of the West Yorkshire side. They are the only team still without a win in 2026 after losing all of their first five league matches.

Huddersfield will likely not rush an appointment in time for this weekend’s game at Wigan – but they are keen to move relatively fast. With that in mind, here are the possible names in the fray..

Danny Ward

It’s a name that is so often thrown about as a possible contender: and with good reason. Ward has huge credentials and plenty of admirers within the sport as a Super League head coach in waiting after the success he enjoyed with London Broncos.

Ward was also a hugely integral part of the Hull KR staff as they won an historic treble last year. As mentioned, he is very well thought of in the sport and with good reason.

But Ward has just relocated back down south to London and there is a salient train of thought to suggest he may be the next head coach at the Broncos if, or when, Jason Demetriou goes back home. With the riches and excitement surrounding that project, is Huddersfield attractive enough for someone already in work?

Danny McGuire

It remains to be seen whether McGuire would want to get back into head coaching so soon given how disappointingly things worked out at Castleford Tigers. The fact he is now back with Leeds Rhinos in a new role is also another point to consider.

But if Huddersfield are looking at a young, British coach in the mould of Robinson then McGuire could well come into their thinking.

Jamie Langley

As could another highly-regarded coach. There is a similar situation surrounding Jamie Langley as there is with Danny Ward; he does feel like he is next in line at his current club, with Brad Arthur a huge fan of the Rhinos assistant coach – as are the club’s hierarchy.

But if Langley wants to step into a role now, perhaps he’d fancy the challenge. Though as with Ward, there’s no doubting this challenge represents a move that has huge risk given the club he’s currently at. It would be a gamble for his own career.

Michael Crawley

Crawley is a name that will be familiar to Castleford Tigers supporters – as he was in the running to be Danny McGuire’s successor last year before that job ultimately went to Ryan Carr.

An assistant coach at Canberra Raiders with a wealth of experience, Crawley will likely materialise as a possible candidate once again – but if we are looking Down Under, there is one much more intriguing option in play..

Jim Lenihan

A very interesting name to track for multiple reasons. First and foremost, Lenihan has history with the club, having played for them in 1999 before returning to Australia.

Lenihan has actually applied for the job at Huddersfield before – when Ian Watson left the Giants before ultimately being overlooked in favour of Robinson.

His situation has changed since then; Lenihan was on the staff at Gold Coast Titans up until last year, but he is now head coach of Brisbane Tigers. That may alter his situation slightly, but Lenihan was in the running for the Castleford job last autumn and actually made their final five-man shortlist. He could be tempted by Super League again.