Huddersfield Giants sack Luke Robinson as immediate next steps revealed

Huddersfield Giants have sacked head coach Luke Robinson with immediate effect, with the club languishing at the bottom of the Super League table.

His departure comes in the wake of their 26-14 defeat to Bradford Bulls, which leaves them as the sole club without a win this season in the top flight.

Robinson was appointed as Giants boss part-way through the 2024 season, following the departure of Ian Watson.

In a statement, the Giants said: “Huddersfield Giants have today terminated the contract of Head Coach Luke Robinson and seek immediate expressions of interest in the position going forward to be sent to Director of Rugby Andy Kelly before Saturday 28th March.”

“In the interim period Andy Kelly will take charge of all first team matters.”

More to follow…