15 Super League players have been hit with charges following Round 5 of the Super League season – with Hull FC star Cade Cust earning the solitary suspension.

The RFL’s Match Review Panel have produced another lengthy charge sheet following the weekend’s games, with well over a dozen players hit with charges for incidents across the seven matches.

But the headline is Cust, who will miss Hull’s game against Catalans this weekend after being charged with Grade C Head Contact following an incident in the win over Leeds Rhinos.

Hull winger Lewis Martin was also charged for his late hit on Harry Newman during the same game, but he escaped with just a Grade A charge, meaning a solitary penalty point added to his record.

Wigan forward Patrick Mago has edged closer to a ban after being charged with Grade B head contact, while Ryan Sutton is now just two points away from a ban too after the same charge in Bradford’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

Wakefield’s Ky Rodwell gets three penalty points for a Grade B late contact on passer punishment, the same as Leeds Rhinos fullback Lachie Miller.

Castleford centre Semi Valemei’s Super League debut also saw him charged with a Grade B incident of making a late contact on a passer in the defeat to Warrington, too.

Super League charges from Round 5