Bradford Bulls have added to their squad again ahead of this Thursday’s game with Castleford Tigers – after signing Queensland Cup forward Phoenix Steinwede on a deal for the rest of 2026.

The Bulls have made a number of signings in the last seven days to boost Kurt Haggerty’s numbers. Former Salford Red Devils pair Chris Atkin and Jack Ormondroyd have signed with the club on deals to the end of this season and now, a third new man has joined on a permanent basis.

That man is Steinwede, who has not featured at the highest level in the NRL aside from a solitary appearances in the pre-season challenge this year playing for Gold Coast Titans.

Steinwede has spent the last 18 months playing for Tweed Seagulls, having previously playing with Sydney Roosters’ reserves in the New South Wales Cup.

But the forward, who can play in the middle or the back row, is now heading to Super League and West Yorkshire after signing with Bradford for the remainder of the year.

“I am really excited, I landed this morning and have met the boys and the staff and for me this is a really exciting career opportunity because of what the club are building here having watched their style of footy. I am excited to be a part of it, learn from Kurt and jump on the back of what the boys are doing and hopefully have a good year.



“I did a stint down at the Sydney Roosters, a few NRL pre-seasons there and then got an opportunity at the Gold Coast Titans, did a couple of NRL pre-seasons and had some experience in New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup,” Steinwede said.

“For me, this is about challenging myself now, getting into full-time and seeing where it can take me and develop my game in the best ways I can. I feel like for me, the opportunity here, under Kurt and the rest of the staff, I feel like this is the best leap forward in my career and the opportunity was in front of me so I jumped at it.



“It was unbelievable watching the support that the Bulls get every week and at the same time, their style of footy really interests me. It is now about being able to adapt to what they’re doing, having watched their wins earlier on, playing that free style of footy so I’m just keen to get in and see what I can do.



“As a player, I think I just go about my business in a hard-working way. I flew in this morning, put the boots straight on and had a run at training. I am really eager and can’t wait to put the jersey on and play with these boys.”

Bulls coach Kurt Haggerty admitted Thursday’s West Yorkshire derby with Castleford may come too soon, but insisted he was thrilled to get Steinwede on board – with the player on his radar for some time.

“He’s done a little bit of the training session today so we’re all really confident in what he can do, so he could be in action pretty soon,” Haggerty said.

“I’m just glad we’ve done it now, I don’t want it to look like a reaction to something as we needed to strengthen anyway. We’re going pretty well at the moment and we have some wins under our belt but we need to keep strengthening to take that next step so it wasn’t a reaction to us not being in form and not picking up some wins.

“I’ve been actively looking, but I was so hesitant in bringing the right person into the club because the group is so special but Phoenix fits the bill he is a great character, he is a fantastic young man and he’s a very good rugby player. He’s versatile. He can play back row, he can play both sides and he can also do a spot in the middle so he brings versatility in the forwards for us.”