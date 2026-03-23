Hull FC will be without captain Aidan Sezer for up to the next six weeks following the pectoral injury that ruled him out of Sunday’s win over Leeds.

Sezer missed the triumph over his former club after picking up a knock in training during the week. Without him, Jake Arthur produced arguably his best display of the season so far, playing scrum-half as the Black and Whites stunned the Rhinos to win 24-16.

And Cartwright dropped a hint on Sezer’s injury – as well as that of the overall health of his squad – after the game on Sunday, telling Sky Sports: “There’s nothing short-term coming back so hopefully we can field a similar 17 going forward next week.”

That appeared to suggest Sezer’s issue was problematic and would rule him out for a number of weeks – something the Hull coach confirmed in his post-match press conference speaking to reporters.

“It’s too early to say,” the Hull coach admitted. “He doesn’t need an operation and they’re saying anywhere up to six weeks. We’ll just go week by week with him.”

Cartwright did insist that he was thrilled to see his group respond and answer some critics after a disappointing start to the season.

They claimed their second win of 2026 in deserved fashion to ease the pressure on Cartwright, and on the club with the first derby of the year against Hull KR now just a fortnight away.

“I’m very proud to be part of that group,” he said.

“It was the 17 out there but it’s the 37 players in the squad, the staff.. we’re not in the best situation but sometimes when you lose three or four in a row, splinters start to appear – but there isn’t one splinter within this group.”

Hull are also set to be without prop Yusuf Aydin for this weekend after he suffered an ankle injury in training that will be monitored on a week-to-week basis.