Hull FC have failed in an attempt to sign Leeds Rhinos forward Presley Cassell, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Black and Whites have been on the hunt for reinforcements to bolster John Cartwright’s squad after a difficult start to the Super League season.

They remain in the market for a fullback to potentially replace Will Pryce but have also been looking to strengthen their pack for a variety of reasons. Overseas forward Liam Knight left early into the campaign, while the likes of Yusuf Aydin and Herman Ese’ese remain sidelined.

And that led the Black and Whites to enquire about a move for Cassell, who has struggled to break into Leeds’ team in 2026. He featured in their Round One defeat at Leigh Leopards but was dropped after that and has not played since.

Cassell featured on loan for Huddersfield Giants last weekend in their defeat to Bradford Bulls, but that was a one-week arrangement which is now up.

Hull FC made an approach to take Cassell on a loan deal which would have seen him feature for the club as early as this weekend against Catalans Dragons. However, Love Rugby League can reveal that Leeds have knocked back that approach and will instead keep Cassell with the club in the short-term.

That could mean he is in line for a recall this weekend as the Rhinos host Warrington Wolves as Brad Arthur potentially shakes his side up following back-to-back defeats to Wakefield Trinity and, ironically, the Black and Whites on Sunday afternoon.

Arthur hinted at the possibility of changes for that game after the defeat at the MKM Stadium, saying the loss was a ‘reality check’ and some of his stars needed to ‘put their egos away’.

And Cassell may now be one of the players who features and comes in from the cold, with Hull failing in their bid to sign the forward this week.